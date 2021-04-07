Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) has been called “the leading voice for Wall Street accountability” in Washington. Help us continue and grow this important work.

Our organization played a leading role in winning passage of the Dodd Frank Financial Reform bill and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and we are continuing the fight to create a financial system that deconstructs systemic racism and inequality and promotes a just and sustainable economy. Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF)’s staff effectively advances the agenda of a coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community-based, and other organizations, along with academics and other experts, working together to advance this fundamentally important part of the economic and racial justice agenda.

AFREF invites nominations and applications for a Managing Director of Policy. As a key member of the senior leadership team and reporting to the Executive Director, the Managing Director will increase our impact and capacity to drive change. She/he/they will partner with AFREF’s leadership and staff to strengthen our policy analysis and advocacy, build connections between different threads of our work, and will bring an inclusive management style that supports staff members to achieve their highest potential and is grounded in principles of equity and inclusion.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Leadership

• Leading a team of AFREF policy staff; Managing the work of the team to increase coordination of work streams within the team, and across the organization.

• Providing mentorship and support to policy staff that helps build and sustain a strong culture of inclusion, growth, and performance.

• Working with the Executive Director, leadership team, and policy staff to develop and implement specific strategies to advance our policy agenda.

• Contributing to planning and to fundraising for the organization as a whole.

Policy Effectiveness

• Collaborating with and supporting members of the policy team to produce high quality work including regulatory comments, bill analyses, reports, memos and responsive materials.

• Collaborating with members of the policy team, and across the organization, to identify, develop and articulate connecting themes in AFREF’s work to build a strategic shared narrative.

External Engagement

• Representing the organization and presenting on our policy agenda in meetings with policy makers, at public events, and with the press in an effective manner that advances AFREF’s goals.

• Building and maintaining relationships with policy experts and leaders at partner organizations and academic and research institutions.

• Building and maintaining relationships with policy staff and principals at financial regulatory agencies and on Capitol Hill.

QUALIFICATIONS OF THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

While no one person will embody all of the qualities enumerated below, the ideal candidate will possess many of the following professional and personal abilities, attributes and experiences:

• A serious commitment to economic and racial justice.

• 15+ years of relevant experience, including five years of leadership and management experience in a mission-driven, fast-paced, high-performance environment.

• Deep knowledge of at least some areas of AFREF’s policy work, and a demonstrated ability and willingness to learn in additional areas.

• Experience with and enthusiasm for mentorship and staff development; demonstrated commitment to equity, and to responsive, accountable leadership and proactively managing others to take ownership, initiative, and action.

• Exceptional writing skills, including for both general and technical audiences.

• Excellent public speaking skills, and experience dealing with the media.

• Knowledge of the federal legislative and regulatory processes, experience on the Hill or at a Federal Regulatory Agency an asset.

• Excellent time management skills and the ability to handle multiple projects at once, and to adapt to a swiftly changing environment.

• A record of strategic and big picture thinking.

• A law degree or an advanced degree in economics or a related field is an asset but not required.

The salary range for this position is $110k-125k plus benefits and will be determined based on experience and qualifications for the role.

TO APPLY

For more information about Americans for Financial Reform (AFR), please visit: ourfinancialsecurity.org

For more information about the AFR Education Fund (AFREF), please visit: realbankreform.org

This search is being led by Katherine Jacobs, Paola Peacock-Villada, and Sarah Hecklau of NPAG. Due to the pace of this search, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Candidates may submit their resume, cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with a writing sample (included as part of cover letter document) via NPAG’s candidate portal: https://recruitcrm.io/apply/25080932

AFREF is an equal opportunity employer and proudly values diversity.

Candidates of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.