Managing Director of Campaigns and Communications

Washington, DC

AFR has been called “the leading voice for Wall Street accountability” in Washington. Help us continue and grow this important work.

Our organization played a leading role in winning passage of the Dodd Frank Financial Reform bill and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and we are continuing the fight to create a financial system that deconstructs systemic racism and inequality, and promotes a just and sustainable economy. Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF)’s staff effectively advances the agenda of a coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community-based, and other organizations, along with academics and other experts, working together to advance this fundamentally important part of the economic and racial justice agenda.

AFREF invites nominations and applications for a Managing Director of Campaigns and Communications. As a key member of the senior leadership team and reporting to the Executive Director, the Managing Director will lead campaigns and communications work to increase our impact and capacity to drive change. She/he/they will partner with AFREF’s leadership to build connectivity within teams, across the organization, and with coalition partners and will bring an inclusive management style that supports staff members to achieve their highest potential and is grounded in principles of equity and inclusion.

Job responsibilities include:

• Leading and advising a team of AFREF staff in Campaigns and Communications on all aspects of leveraging resources to build public will and power to fight for critical economic policy reform

• Establishing a clear narrative and framework that ties together AFREF’s diverse portfolio of work

• Developing and advancing campaigns that grow the capacity and power of the organization, tour coalition and coalition partners, and create the public and political will for policy change

• Provide mentorship and management to communications and campaign staff that helps build and sustain a strong culture of inclusion, growth, and performance at all levels

• Identify, build, and nurture external strategic partnerships that help to advance key policy objectives

Ideal candidates will have:

• A deep commitment to economic and racial justice

• 15 plus years of relevant experience, including five years of leadership and management experience in a mission-driven, fast-paced, high-performance environment

• An understanding of the nuances of both communications and campaign management and ability to bring relevant content expertise and lived experience to AFREF’s work to advance economic justice

• Demonstrated experience designing, operationalizing, and leading effective campaign and communications strategies that impact public policy; ability to identify strategic opportunities

• Experience with and enthusiasm for mentorship and staff development; demonstrated commitment to responsive, accountable leadership and proactively managing others to take ownership, initiative, and action

• A record of innovation in communications and advocacy.

• Proven track record of building and sustaining partnerships and alliances with diverse organizations and stakeholders

• Exceptional communication skills including compelling public-speaking and persuasive writing skills with the ability to translate complex, technical issues into accessible language for wider audiences, including the media, senior officials, coalition partners, and donors;

• Knowledge of financial and economic policy, and of the federal legislative and regulatory context

The salary range for this position is $105k-120k plus benefits and will be determined based on experience and qualifications for the role. More information can be found HERE: https://ourfinancialsecurity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Managing-Director-AFREF-Extended-Position-Description.pdf

This search is being conducted by the talent strategy firm, NPAG. Given the timing of our nation’s upcoming presidential election, we will accept applications through December 1, 2020. Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Applications including a cover letter describing your interest and qualifications, your resume (in Word format), and where you learned of the position should be sent to: AFR-MD@npag.com. In order to expedite the internal sorting and reviewing process, please type your name (Last, First) as the only contents in the subject line of your e-mail. AFREF is an equal opportunity employer and proudly values diversity. Candidates of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.