Manager, Talent & Culture

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a motivated Manager of Talent & Culture to help Fair Fight Action meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

As the Manager of Talent & Culture, you will:

Manage recruitment processes for staff, temporary employees and fellows in conjunction with hiring managers across the organization;

Assist the Chief People Officer (CPO) with organization-wide Talent & Culture initiatives including onboarding, offboarding, benefits administration, performance reviews, professional development, training and wellness programs, and HR-related record-keeping and compliance;

Assist and support the Fair Fight Action staff with HR-related issues; and

Assist the CPO to scale the HR infrastructure to match team needs and growth.

Who You Are

We are seeking an experienced HR generalist excited to be part of a dynamic and diverse team fighting for free and fair elections for all. PHR or SHRM-CP certification a plus.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Fast-paced, professional and solution-focused. The ideal candidate will be comfortable managing established HR processes under pressure with staff across the organization. This person will be professional, collaborative and seek to ask, “How Can I Help?” to find solutions for our team.

Demonstrated knowledge/experience with HR best practices for compliance. Areas include: interviewing and hiring, workplace harassment, employment discrimination, FMLA, FLSA, HIPAA, workers compensation, privacy practices and other common workplace regulations.

Detail-oriented with a commitment to strong HR processes. The ideal candidate will be able to organize and track important details through multiple HR processes. This person is committed to maintaining strong HR processes and providing feedback to continually improve upon them.

An effective communicator who leads with empathy. The ideal candidate can communicate effectively with multiple stakeholders, both internal and external. This person also recognizes that an HR professional may be brought sensitive or personal issues in the workplace and they can empathize, extend grace and offer solutions when needed.

Strong lens on race and equity. The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time position located in Decatur, Georgia. Due to the pandemic, this position is currently remote. However, we anticipate this role returning to in-person work later in 2021.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, paid parental leave and more.

To Apply

Please upload an updated cover letter and resume. Deadline to apply is April 25, 2021 but applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Salary Range: $66,000 – $75,000 annually, based upon experience. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table. U.S. work authorization is required.

Original date posted: March 26, 2021

