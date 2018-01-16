The Manager, Policy & Legislative Affairs plays a vital role in managing the development and implementation of hepatitis-related federal appropriations strategies, including for the NASTAD convened Hepatitis Appropriations Partnership, and legislation related to hepatitis prevention, care and treatment issues. This position manages the day-to-day activities necessary to implement hepatitis-related federal legislative and regulatory goals. The Manager also interfaces with governmental agencies, national organizations, coalitions and other non-governmental organizations to promote NASTAD’s legislative and policy agenda. In addition, this position interfaces with NASTAD members to develop their understanding of the federal policy process and respond to their inquiries. Demonstrated ability to execute projects in a timely manner is also required.

Essential Duties

Assist in the development of NASTAD hepatitis policy positions and the implementation of strategies to achieve NASTAD’s organizational goals

In collaboration with other PLA staff, track, monitor, research, and prepare advocacy documents on relevant hepatitis policy issues and legislation

Represent NASTAD within coalitions, through work with national partner organizations, and in meetings with federal partners to achieve NASTAD’s hepatitis policy priorities

Provide technical assistance to health department staff on hepatitis related policy priorities

Interface with Senior Director, Viral Hepatitis on NASTAD’s hepatitis programmatic portfolio, as needed

Attend and represent NASTAD at conferences and participate in relevant external meetings

Research and write NASTAD newsletter articles, policy and appropriations materials, fact sheets, issue briefs and web-based communications

Other duties and special projects as assigned.

Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications

Experience/Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent and 4-5 years of relevant experience

Experience with the federal budget and appropriations processes required

Experience working with cross-functional teams and coalitions

Prior experience working in Congress a plus

Prior experience working in the area of hepatitis a plus

Minimum Competencies

Skills, Knowledge, and Abilities

Technical Expertise: The ability to demonstrate depth of knowledge and skill in a technical area.

Analytical Thinking: The ability to tackle a problem by using a logical, systematic, sequential approach.

Stakeholder Orientation: The ability to demonstrate concern for satisfying one’s external and/or internal stakeholders.

Additional information

Environment and Scheduling

Interest in working with an HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis public health organization.

Interest in working within a diverse work environment..

Willing to travel as needed