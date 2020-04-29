Manager, Policy and Legislative Affairs

Company Description

NASTAD (National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors) is a leading non-partisan non-profit association that represents public health officials who administer HIV and hepatitis programs in the U.S. and around the world. Our singular mission is to end the intersecting epidemics of HIV, viral hepatitis, and related conditions. We do this work by strengthening domestic and global governmental public health through advocacy, capacity building, and social justice. Each of NASTAD’s seven programmatic teams—Health Care Access, Health Systems Integration, Policy & Legislative Affairs, Hepatitis, Health Equity, Prevention, and Global—interpret and influence policies, conduct trainings, offer technical assistance, and provide advocacy mobilization for U.S. health departments and ministries of health around the world to improve health outcomes for people living with HIV and hepatitis.

Job Description

The Manager, Policy & Legislative Affairs plays a vital role in managing the development and implementation of hepatitis-related federal appropriations strategies, including for the NASTAD convened Hepatitis Appropriations Partnership, and legislation related to hepatitis prevention, care and treatment issues. This position manages the day-to-day activities necessary to implement hepatitis-related federal legislative and regulatory goals. The Manager also interfaces with governmental agencies, national organizations, coalitions and other non-governmental organizations to promote NASTAD’s legislative and policy agenda. In addition, this position interfaces with NASTAD members to develop their understanding of the federal policy process and respond to their inquiries. Demonstrated ability to execute projects in a timely manner is also required.

– Assist in the development of NASTAD hepatitis policy positions and the implementation of strategies to achieve NASTAD’s organizational goals

– In collaboration with other PLA staff, track, monitor, research, and prepare advocacy documents on relevant hepatitis policy issues and legislation

– Represent NASTAD within coalitions, through work with national partner organizations, and in meetings with federal partners to achieve NASTAD’s hepatitis policy priorities

– Provide technical assistance to health department staff on hepatitis related policy priorities

– Interface with Director, Viral Hepatitis on NASTAD’s hepatitis programmatic portfolio, as needed

– Attend and represent NASTAD at conferences and participate in relevant external meetings

– Research and write NASTAD newsletter articles, policy and appropriations materials, fact sheets, issue briefs and web-based communications

– Other duties and special projects as assigned.

Qualifications

Experience/Education

– Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent and 4-5 years of relevant experience

– Experience with the federal budget and appropriations processes required

– Experience working with cross-functional teams and coalitions

– Prior experience working in Congress is preferable

– Prior experience working in the area of hepatitis is preferable

Minimum Competencies

Technical Expertise: The ability to demonstrate depth of knowledge and skill in a technical area.

Analytical Thinking: The ability to tackle a problem by using a logical, systematic, sequential approach.

Stakeholder Orientation: The ability to demonstrate concern for satisfying one’s external and/or internal stakeholders.

Additional Information

Environment and Scheduling

– Interest in working in an HIV/AIDS public health organization

-Interest in working within a diverse work environment

We encourage people of diverse ages, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, disabilities, religions, races, ethnicities, socioeconomic statuses, work, and life experiences to apply. We recognize that to accelerate the end of the HIV and hepatitis epidemics; our workforce must be representative of groups that have been disproportionately impacted.

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

To apply: https://www.smartrecruiters.com/NASTAD/743999711318326-manager-policy-and-legislative-affairs