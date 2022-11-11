Manager, Nuclear Advocacy & Coalitions

Job description

Through the NEI advocacy program, the nuclear advocacy manager will prepare strategy and tactical plans to support federal and state governmental affairs and NEI priorities. The manger will also manage and provide general oversight of NEI’s third-party advocacy coalition, tying those activities to the organization’s governmental affairs and policy priorities. This position will simultaneously work with member companies to support and complement their grassroots, coalition and nuclear advocacy efforts.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

•Work with the state governmental affairs & advocacy senior director to coordinate and provide advocacy and outreach services, products and knowledge for NEI members. This includes designing and executing proactive engagement efforts through existing online properties, partnering with grassroots and allied organizations, and developing and delivering targeted messages.

•Ensure integration with internal work flows (e.g., NEI’s media relations and digital communications teams)

•Oversee and work with a team of external consultants on NEI’s external-facing coalition, Nuclear Matters, to achieve coalition objectives.

•In coordination with the state governmental affairs & advocacy senior director, work with external consultants to manage Nuclear Matters:

o Overall strategy and messaging (including specific issue messaging, educational materials, etc.)

o Content calendars

o Digital properties

o Databases

o Subcontracts

•Staff committees and working groups related to the governance and oversight of Nuclear Matters.

•Provide outreach contact to grassroots organizations to develop support for and alignment with NEI’s agenda, e.g., American Nuclear Society, U.S. Women in Nuclear etc.

•Develop educational and outreach materials for various audiences; initiate and engage in public and private sector advocacy opportunities, which include public speaking and leading meetings.

•Help maintain databases and records to track relationships on key political supporters, nuclear vendors, legislatures, and corporate and policy organizations around the country.

•Staff and manage outreach at events and conferences.

•Manage and compile quarterly annual plan reports for multiple divisions.

•Coordinate and liaison with relevant NEI staff in other divisions to ensure integrated approach to external activity.

Job Specifications:

•A minimum of 5 years of related experience, preferably in a public affairs and advocacy position within a corporation or trade association.

At least two years of experience in:

•Coordination of multiple issues or activities across groups of stakeholders, such as government officials or industry representatives.

•Working across multiple practices like governmental affairs, regulatory affairs, media relations. etc.

•Preparing presentations, outreach materials and managing logistics.

•Database and website proficiencies are essential.

•Organization of information and files for issue campaigns, legislative programs, and best practices/case studies.

Knowledge:

•General knowledge of federal and state government legislative and policymaking processes is required.

Skills & Abilities:

•Must be an advocate for nuclear science and technology.

•Requires the ability to think and act independently, anticipate workload fluctuations and set workload priorities to accommodate multiple,

simultaneous complex tasks.

•Database management experience is required. Experience using online tools for issue or candidate campaigning is desired.

•Strong project management, analytic, written, and oral communication skills are required, along with strong personal and project organization skills.

•Proven written communication skills, including a demonstrated ability to write, educate, persuade and/or motivate.

•Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is required.

•Experience in working with and/or managing consultants is desirable.

Education:

•Bachelor’s degree, government-related course work or equivalent desirable.

As part of our team, you’ll enjoy:

•Flexible work environment

•Competitive salary

•Meaningful opportunities to expand skills and grow professionally

•Exceptional benefits package

•Generous Vacation & Sick Leave

•Employer-matched 401(k) plan

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

•401(k)

•401(k) matching

•Dental insurance

•Employee assistance program

•Flexible schedule

•Flexible spending account

•Health insurance

•Health savings account

•Life insurance

•Paid time off

•Parental leave

•Professional development assistance

•Retirement plan

•Tuition reimbursement

•Vision insurance

Schedule:

•Monday to Friday/ Hybrid

Ability to commute/relocate:

•Washington, DC 20004: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Application Question(s):

•Do you have knowledge and/ or working experience of federal and state government legislative and policymaking processes?

•Do you have a minimum of 5 years of related experience, preferably in a Public Affairs and Advocacy position within a corporation or trade association and Bachelors in government related course work.

Work Location:

1201 F St NW Ste 1100 Washington, DC 2004

Send resumes to resumes@nei.org