The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) is in search of a Manager, Media & Communications. This position will serve as NACWA’s main point of contact with all media outlets, cultivates relationships with media to advance NACWA’s advocacy goals, plans and implements media campaigns. NACWA is a premier trade association representing the nation’s public clean water utilities and this position plays a vital role in the execution of the Association’s strategic advocacy.

Position Responsibilities:

• Develop and maintain a proactive relationship with media of all kinds – including national, regional, and local media outlets as well as the trade press.

• Develop and implement a Media Outreach Strategic Plan.

• Develop and implement strategic media and communications campaigns on specific NACWA advocacy initiatives.

• Work with NACWA’s Communications & Public Affairs Committee to better facilitate member-to-member exchange of outreach information, resources and tools; develop, coordinate, and oversee programs and resource materials to assist member utilities in their media outreach and communications efforts.

• Coordinate media interest in NACWA and its members, act as NACWA’s representative with the media, ensure regular contact with target media and appropriate response to media requests, and draft press releases to highlight NACWA activities and positions.

• Raise awareness and expand NACWA’s collective voice by coordinating with water sector partners on media/communications initiatives when appropriate to more effectively and efficiently advance common goals and generate greater value.

• Plan, coordinate, and serve as lead staff for NACWA’s annual Strategic Communications H2O Conference.

• Develop benchmarks to monitor and track coverage of NACWA and its members in the media.

• Work collaboratively with the Director, Marketing & Outreach on communications strategies with members, non-members, policymakers, and the public.

Position Qualifications:

• Minimum of 2-years’ experience in media and public relations activities with demonstrated success.

• Bachelor’s degree required, with a focus in journalism or public relations preferred. Graduate degree in a related field is desirable.

• Exceptional communication (oral and written), creative, strategic, analytical, and organizational skills. High standards for quality and attention to detail.

• Demonstrated successful experience writing press releases, making presentations, and working with media.

• Experience developing and implementing media campaigns.

• Proven ability to multitask and prioritize in a climate of competing demands, solving problems creatively and proactively.

• Ability to represent self and NACWA in a professional manner and exercise high levels of quality member service in all interactions.

• Ability to be a team player, self-motivated and work with limited supervision.

• Experience developing and managing budgets.

• Commitment to working with shared leadership and in cross-functional teams.

The salary is commensurate with experience. NACWA offers an excellent and comprehensive benefits package. Some out-of-town, overnight travel is required. NACWA’s offices are located within a short walking distance from the Farragut West and Farragut North metro stations. Our office also includes access to an in-building gym, parking garage and bike storage facilities. For more about NACWA, visit NACWA.org.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter (salary requirements are required), resume and writing samples to hr@nacwa.org. Resumes will be reviewed as they are received, with interviews for promising candidates scheduled on a rolling basis until the position is filled. No calls please.

NACWA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate in employment and personnel practices on the basis of race, gender, age, handicap, religion, national origin or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.