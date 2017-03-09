Manager, Government Relations and Public Affairs – The American Bakers Association

Manager, Government Relations & Public Affairs

The American Bakers Association, the advocate for the $102 billion grain based food industry, has an opportunity for an organized, motivated, team player as our new Manager, Government Relations & Public Affairs. Our selected candidate will help shape and support successful advocacy, legislative and regulatory efforts on behalf of ABA members and the baking industry.

As our next Manager, Government Relations & Public Affairs, your key responsibilities would include:

• Monitor and advise on legislation and policy activities for membership and staff on relevant policy proposals and actions, and work with ABA government relations team to analyze potential impacts and suggested action for ABA membership and the baking industry.

• Prepare policy updates on federal policy priorities, including research, written analysis and collaboration with key stakeholders.

• Assist in developing a wide range of relevant and forward thinking content and strategy to support and positively impact ABA government relations policy priorities.

• Staff liaison for assigned ABA policy committee activities including issue management, research, and special projects. Manage all policy committee meetings, webinars and conference calls with logistics support provided by the ABA operations team.

• Team player in developing and managing strategies to strengthen relationships with elected officials and government agencies and increasing their understanding of and support ABA and baking industry issues.

• Engage internal and external constituents and stakeholders in support of the government relations policy priorities advancement as assigned.

• Create, post, and manage policy-related content on the ABA website, social media channels, RisetoAction grassroots center, eblasts, publications and other messaging platforms.

• Support the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs and government relations team with coordination of congressional meeting and fly-in events, policy initiatives, coalitions, outreach opportunities and administrative tasks as assigned.

You as the selected Manager, Government Relations and Public Affairs will report directly to the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs.

Qualified candidates will hold a Bachelor’s degree, three to four years of professional experience preferred including Capitol Hill, federal agency experience, political campaign, grassroots advocacy experience, and/or in the non-profit sector. Additional beneficial assets include food industry experience as well as proficiency in advocacy software products.

To be the selected candidate, you have excellent written, verbal, computer and multi-tasking skills. Must thrive in a high energy, team environment that embraces collaboration. Additionally, proficiency is required in Microsoft Office 2016, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

ABA offers a fun, collaborative work environment, competitive compensation package, and outstanding benefits. If you would join ABA as our Manager, Government Relations & Public Affairs, your compensation would be commensurate with experience and skills.

The salary to the successful candidate would be in the mid-$50,000 range.

Please email your cover letter and resume in Word format with salary history and expectations to steve@pattaylor.com Only submissions with salary/compensation history and expectations will be considered. EOE. No phone calls please. Thank you.