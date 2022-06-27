Manager, Events & Partner Mobilization

POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for an Events & Partner Mobilization Manager to oversee the content strategy and execution of all of Families USA’s external events and activations, including the annual Health Action Conference, to equip national, state and community-based advocates and activists with resources, tools, and technical assistance to advance our project work. Central to this role is an ability to work collaboratively with staff across the organization’s departmental and project teams to ensure partner engagement and activation is aligned with Families USA’s advocacy goals. This includes building internal awareness of best practices in digital and traditional organizing strategies. As an Event Manager we’ll trust you to use your curiosity and creative skills to create unique experiences for our external events that help Families USA build a durable, energized movement of health advocates that can be activated to drive bold policy change.

Main job responsibilities include:

Events Management

• Oversee content strategy and execution for Families USA’s virtual, in-person and hybrid events and convenings in collaboration with cross-functional staff and partners.

• Serve as the lead manager for Families USA’s signature annual Health Action Conference, including conceptualizing how to effectively engage and mobilize attendees in a hybrid environment.

• Manage relationships with event vendors and the Families USA operations team to ensure alignment across content and logistical planning.

• Develop tailored resources and facilitate staff trainings to ensure that they are equipped to execute on events (e.g. webinars and conference sessions).

• Lead strategy to center mobilization and partner needs in Families USA events, including by strategically engaging partners in the design, execution and follow-on activations associated with the Health Action Conference.

• Ensure engaging and frictionless digital and in-person experience for all attendees from initial event awareness to registration, attendance and post-event follow-up.

• Collaborate with the Communications team to generate social media, web content and other communications that engages and mobilizes partner organizations in support of shared advocacy goals.

Partner Mobilization

• Coordinate with project teams to carry out the work and priorities of the organization, and design strategies to engage local, state and national partners in furthering Families USA’s advocacy goals.

• Develop effective and collaborative relationships internally and with external partners that result in deep engagement advancing Families USA’s work.

• Employ the use of EveryAction software to expand and maintain a database of partners, including national, state and local advocates, stakeholders, policymakers, and community leaders. Ensure data integrity and effective utilization of EveryAction across the organization, including by equipping Families USA’s EveryAction Super User Committee and staff with appropriate guidance, training and tools.

• Identify and implement new digitally driven methods for growing the partnership base with national and state partners and building “people power” at the grassroots level.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, events management or related field with 3 to 5 years’ experience working for issue-based advocacy or political campaigns, associations, and/or non-profits. A solid understanding of the health justice movement and health equity is a plus, as is campaign experience in a strategic, digital, operational, or field capacity. A passion for social justice and for the mission of Families USA.

Our ideal candidate will possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities:

• Demonstrated knowledge of conference and events management processes.

• Strong understanding of national, state, and local political dynamics, and the constellation of stakeholders influencing policy at those levels.

• Knowledge of U.S. health care policies and the political landscape.

• Grasp of the stakeholder landscape and understanding of what motivates major stakeholder segments, how they interact, and how to mobilize them.

• Proven track record with campaign organizing strategies, tactics, and grassroots activation systems (e.g., EveryAction, Asana, VAN, Action Network, ThruTalk/ThruText, etc.)

• Exceptional project management, organizational, and leadership skills to ensure successful project execution.

• Creative strategic and outside-of-the-box thinking when it comes to building diverse coalitions and forging new partnerships.

• Excellent communication skills to maintain smooth working relationships internally and foster trust and dependability with partners.

• A highly motivated team player who contributes to an atmosphere in which people collaborate enthusiastically and effectively to produce results.

• Ability to work independently and in close coordination with teams.

• Ability to identify obstacles and address problems cooperatively and in a timely manner.

• Ability to convey constructive feedback to peers and team members.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $68K – $75K.

FAMILIES USA’S CORE VALUES

We are committed to providing the best possible climate for maximum development and achievement for all employees. In order to maintain an atmosphere where goals can be accomplished, we attempt to provide a comfortable and progressive workplace. Our practice is to treat each employee as an individual. We seek to develop an inclusive culture of teamwork which is reflected in our core values:

RESPECT – We value and support each other in ways that bring our best work forward.

EQUITY – We embrace our differences knowing they allow us to accomplish our most effective work.

COLLABORATION – We optimize our collective resources, skills and experiences to carry out our mission and maximize our impact.

EXCELLENCE – We strive to do our best work to increase our organizational impact and improve the lives of the people we serve through our mission.

ACCOUNTABILITY – We embrace practices that build trust, reduce individual and collective stress, and enable us to work more effectively and efficiently.

TRANSPARENCY – We communicate clearly and proactively to gain insight into our priorities, make informed decisions, and encourage camaraderie.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s Career Site (https://secure.beyondpay.com/ta/FUF1.careers?ApplyToJob=453177408) and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.