Legislative Secretary for Sustainable Energy & Environment

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL), an established Capitol Hill Quaker lobbying organization, is seeking a senior lobbyist to strategically advance FCNL polices for achievable legislative change for our Energy and Environment program.

The Organization

We work for social and economic justice, peace, stewardship of the environment, and good government. FCNL lobbyists have extensive contacts on the Hill and conduct focused legislative campaigns on priorities ranging from peacebuilding to criminal justice sentencing reform to climate change. Our dedicated grassroots network brings constituent perspectives into congressional offices—both here in Washington at two major lobbying events each year and in local district offices throughout the year. We inform and educate our network through our newsletter and collateral materials; and activate our grassroots network through a robust web site, email, and social media outreach. FCNL witnesses from a basis of spiritual and ethical purpose and seeks to change government policy and practice for the better. FCNL is entering its 74th year of bringing Quaker values to bear on national policy through congressional testimony, Capitol Hill visits, grassroots lobbying, and educational initiatives.

Our national network includes people from many different faiths and backgrounds who are activists and donors. We are dedicated to growing the network with particular emphasis on effective relationship-building as a path to policy change. In the past 3 years, we’ve increased the number of in-person lobby visits from our constituents by 50%. Headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, FCNL is governed by a General Committee of 190 Quakers from across the country and employs a staff of 43, including 20 registered lobbyists.

The Position

FCNL’s sustainable energy and environment program encompasses a wide range of issues related to climate change, from putting a price on carbon with protections for vulnerable populations, and from federal investments in key environmental programs to building a broad, bipartisan consensus around addressing climate change. Working within FCNL’s vision to “seek an earth restored,” the Legislative Secretary for Sustainable Energy and Environment manages FCNL’s robust environmental lobbying program. The legislative secretary keeps current on evolving knowledge on sustainable energy and environment, analyzes bills, lobbies members of Congress and congressional staff on our priorities, writes materials for and engages our constituents around the country in legislative action, coordinates with colleague organizations, presents information in meetings and conferences, and integrates the work of the energy and environment program with other aspects of the FCNL program.

The Legislative Secretary for Sustainable Energy and Environment occupies a senior position in FCNL and assists in the management of the legislative program. This person reports to the Legislative Director for Domestic Policy.

Priorities and Responsibilities:

• Supervise and lead the work of FCNL’s Sustainable Energy and Environment Program.

• Monitor legislative and policy developments on sustainable energy and environmental issues.

• Develop focused change strategies, in consultation and collaboration with other appropriate staff. Clearly articulate change strategies for FCNL staff and committees. Implement the change strategies, arrange for periodic assessments and evaluations, and adjust strategies accordingly.

• Represent FCNL’s positions on sustainable energy and the environment, in a manner consistent with FCNL’s Statement of Legislative Policy, to mem¬bers of Congress, their staff, and other government officials. Engage government officials in dialogue on public policy in the spirit of mutual respect and seeking.

• Prepare letters, fact sheets, background papers, reports, talking points and other written materials as needed to support lobbying strategies with Congress and appropriate government officials. In collaboration with the Communications Department, prepare material for FCNL constituents and the general public to be distributed in a range of media, including action alerts, the FCNL web page, newsletters, essays, op-ed columns, letters to the editor, and other educational materials for general distribution. Oversee maintenance of web pages and list serves or calendars on sustainable energy and environmental issues.

• Participate in lobby visits and coalitions as appropriate, and cooperate with other organiza¬tions whose work is closely related to FCNL priorities. Offer legislative and lobbying leadership at FCNL and within coali¬tions related to sustainable energy and the environment. Develop new partnerships as needed.

• Work cooperatively with the FCNL Legislative Hill Team to design and imple¬ment pro¬grams to help FCNL constituents educate themselves on specific issues and to take timely action. Such cooperative activities might include communicating with FCNL constituents, grassroots training, organizing list serves, and organizing ¬lobby days.

• Travel and interpret FCNL’s positions and activi¬ties to Friends and other interested persons and groups. R¬epresent¬ FCNL at gather¬ings and events as needed.

• Brief and prepare the Executive Secretary for lobby visits, meetings with government officials, and policy presentations related to sustainable energy and environmental issues.

• Work with FCNL grant writer to seek funding to support legislative activities. Fulfill terms of grant contracts in good order.

• Work together with staff, volunteers and committees to help FCNL further its purpos¬es. Partici¬pate in regular staff meetings to help plan and carry out FCNL’s work.

• Attend FCNL Annual Meeting and quarterly Policy and Executive Committee meetings as needed. Prepare reports to the committee and other documents as necessary for the good order of the committee process.

• Other duties as assigned

Experience and Attributes:

• An appreciation of the vision that FCNL promotes in Congress and with administrative agencies; an ability to help lead FCNL’s integrated legislative program.

• An abiding passion for stewardship of the earth.

• A consultative and collegial manner, with skills in facilitating group processes and cooperative work with colleagues inside and outside of FCNL.

• Self-reliance and the ability to take initiative.

• A systematic and well-organized approach to problems, with attention to details and deadlines, and the ability to handle a wide range of tasks as needed.

• Successful supervisory experience.

• Familiarity with Friends organizations, concerns and practices, and ability and willingness to work with Friends’ committee process.

• A strong interest in legislative issues and public policy development, and general agreement with the FCNL statement of legislative policy.

Qualifications

• Graduate degree in public policy or related field, or equivalent experience.

• Knowledge of and experience with designing and leading legislative program development and legislative change strategies, preferably at the national level.

• Five or more years’ experience of legislative advocacy–with Congress, a relevant administrative agency, a non-profit organization or business.

• Willingness to work on a bi-partisan approach to solutions.

• Excellent research, writing, editing, and public speaking skills.

• Ability to work with a team of individuals who are responsible for various aspects of FCNL’s work, including lobbyists who focus on other issues, communications experts, grassroots organizers, and public campaigns staff.

Compensation

• Salary commensurate with experience.

• Work Week: This is a full-time exempt position, based on a 37.5 hour work week, with significant travel. Some compensatory time will balance evening and weekend work and travel.

• Benefits: Health insurance; disability insurance; life insurance; paid holidays; vacation; sick leave; maternity/paternity leave; retirement plan.

Apply

Send cover letter and resume to jobs@fcnl.org. The listing will remain open until the position is filled.

FCNL seeks to create a diverse workplace. We are actively soliciting applicants from all ethnic, racial and religious backgrounds.