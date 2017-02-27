Legislative Representative for Nuclear Disarmament & Pentagon Spending

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) seeks an experienced lobbyist to lead our Congressional advocacy on nuclear disarmament and Pentagon spending. The legislative representative will join our team of lobbyists who develop and lead strategies to advance our legislative priorities in Congress and with the administration. We’re looking for someone who shares our Quaker community’s fierce commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons and to reducing Pentagon spending. The legislative representative must also have a clear-eyed understanding of what is possible with Congress and the administration, a demonstrated ability to focus and achieve legislative success and a personality that can work collegially with a large, faith-based advocacy community around the country.

The Organization

The Friends Committee on National Legislation is a Quaker lobby that works for social and economic justice, peace, stewardship of the environment, and good government. FCNL lobbyists have extensive contacts on the Hill and conduct focused legislative campaigns on priorities ranging from peacebuilding to criminal justice sentencing reform to climate change. Our dedicated grassroots network brings constituent perspectives into congressional offices—both here in Washington at two major lobbying events each year and in local district offices throughout the year.

We inform and educate our network through our newsletter and collateral materials; and activate our grassroots network through a robust web site, email, and social media outreach. FCNL witnesses from a basis of spiritual and ethical purpose and seeks to change government policy and practice for the better. FCNL is entering its 74th year of bringing Quaker values to bear on national policy through congressional testimony, Capitol Hill visits, grassroots lobbying, and educational initiatives.

Our national network includes people from many different faiths and backgrounds who are activists and donors. We are dedicated to growing the network with particular emphasis on effective relationship-building as a path to policy change. In the past 3 years, we’ve increased the number of in-person lobby visits from our constituents by 50%. Headquartered on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, FCNL is governed by a General Committee of 190 Quakers from across the country and employs a staff of 43, including 20 registered lobbyists.

The Position

The Legislative Representative on Nuclear Disarmament and Pentagon Spending is the lead FCNL lobbyist charged with identifying specific, achievable steps that Congress and the administration can take to reduce Pentagon spending and move U.S. policy toward a world free of nuclear weapons. We also believe this work will naturally lead into advocacy for Congress to reassert its responsibility for declaring war. The representative will spend the bulk of his or her time on Capitol Hill, working with members of Congress and their staff on strategies to limit spending on nuclear weapons and reduce the Pentagon budget while promoting investments in nuclear non-proliferation.

The Legislative Representative for Nuclear Disarmament and Pentagon Spending is a vital member of our legislative team, reporting to the Legislative Director for Foreign Policy. He or she will also work closely with our Strategic Advocacy group to develop focused campaigns in the Congressional districts and states of representatives and senators who are decision makers on nuclear weapons policy and Pentagon spending.

Key Priorities and Responsibilities:

• Represent FCNL to Congress and the Executive Branch: Develop and expand FCNL’s contacts with key legislative and executive branch officials to advance FCNL’s lobbying priorities on Pentagon spending and nuclear disarmament.

• Develop a focused change strategy: In consultation with other designated staff, the legislative representative will be responsible for developing and implementing change strategies. This staff person must also articulate this change strategy in a manner that is transparent and accessible to our staff, governors and fundraisers; and arrange for periodic assessments and evaluations.

• Coordinate with other FCNL lobbyists: The legislative representative will meet regularly with other FCNL staff lobbyists to coordinate on lobby visits, intersecting programs (particularly military policy) and communications with the Hill and the administration.

• Work with our colleague organizations: FCNL is a leading voice in several important coalitions working on nuclear weapons and Pentagon spending issues. We expect the legislative representative will continue to engage specific coalitions that are relevant to FCNL’s change strategies.

• Develop expertise: This legislative representative will become our staff expert on nuclear weapons policy and military spending. Working with the Legislative Directors for Foreign and Domestic Policy, he or she will develop expertise on these issues and on other issues assigned by the Legislative Director for Foreign Policy. This includes monitoring legislative and policy developments; preparing and distributing fact sheets, background papers, editorials, newsletter articles, and other educational materials for general distribution; overseeing maintenance of web pages on assigned legislative issues.

• Correspond with Congress: He or she will draft letters to Congress, legislative action messages to grassroots, and cultivate opportunities to engage Members of Congress on nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, Pentagon spending and congressional authority for war and peace.

• Represent FCNL’s disarmament position in the media through op-ed columns, letters to the editor, and reports, in coordination with the other designated staff to have the same published, distributed, or posted in a timely way and as appropriate.

• Nuclear Calendar: FCNL produces a weekly “Nuclear Calendar” that we intend to keep producing through 2017. The Legislative Representative will lead the effort to evaluate the importance of this calendar in our broader change strategy.

• Help to advance Friends policy and practice: He or she will work with other FCNL staff and committee members and other Quaker organizations to address the challenges to the Friends Peace Testimony presented by deadly atrocities, genocide, failed states, and the assertion of doctrines for preventive war.

• Coordinate with the Development Team: She or he will work with the FCNL grant writer to seek grants or other institutional support for FCNL’s legislative program activities on disarmament and military spending and other assigned issues. Fulfill terms of grant contracts in good order. He or she will also assist the fundraisers to incorporate disarmament and reduction of Pentagon spending into direct mail appeals, program interpretation materials, or apply them to major gift cultivation for the Annual Fund.

• Other duties as assigned.

Experience and Attributes:

• Driven; highly-motivated leader.

• Five or more years’ experience of legislative advocacy–with Congress, a relevant administrative agency, a non-profit organization or business.

• Willingness to work on a bi-partisan approach to solutions

• Strong Congressional contacts particularly focused on armed services, foreign relations and appropriations committees.

• Demonstrated ability to design and lead effective change-strategies focused on national legislation.

• Excellent research, writing, editing and public speaking skills.

• Able to keep on top of numerous tasks and deadlines; able to create plans and adjust frequently as circumstances change.

• Consultative, collegial, problem solving and problem preventing.

• Self-reliant and able to take initiative.

• Strong familiarity with Quaker values and practices.

• Experience managing an intern or program assistant.

• Commitment to involving and including participants from a variety of backgrounds; ability to be flexible and negotiate programming accordingly.

Compensation

• Salary commensurate with experience.

• Work Week: This is a full-time exempt position, based on a 37.5 hour work week, with significant travel. Some compensatory time will balance evening and weekend work and travel.

• Benefits: Health insurance; disability insurance; life insurance; paid holidays; vacation; sick leave; maternity/paternity leave; retirement plan.

Apply

• Send cover letter and resume to jobs@fcnl.org. (only electronic submissions will be accepted)

FCNL seeks to create a diverse workplace. We are actively soliciting applicants from all ethnic, racial and religious backgrounds.