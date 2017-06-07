The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) seeks to add a Legislative Analyst to the Federal Government Relations team. Great ‘next step’ opportunity for a sharp, highly organized team player who wants to do the legislative tracking, research, and data analysis required to amplify our federal efforts. When needed, the Legislative Analyst may also be called upon for junior Democratic lobbying responsibilities. Financial services, insurance, Capitol Hill, or Executive Branch exposure a plus. Submit resume and cover letter to job.opportunities@pciaa.net