The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) seeks to add a Legislative Analyst to the Federal Government Relations team. Great ‘next step’ opportunity for a sharp, highly organized team player who wants to do the legislative tracking, research, and data analysis required to amplify our federal efforts. When needed, the Legislative Analyst may also be called upon for junior Democratic lobbying responsibilities. Financial services, insurance, Capitol Hill, or Executive Branch exposure a plus. Submit resume and cover letter to job.opportunities@pciaa.net
Legislative Analyst
By HillZoo Publisher on June 7, 2017 in Off-the-Hill Jobs
Subscribe
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
HillZoo Classifieds & Other Stuff
- Senior Account Executive/Account Supervisor June 13, 2017
- Senior Account Executive/Account Supervisor June 13, 2017
- Co-Director of Events, Membership & Research June 9, 2017
- Legislative Analyst June 7, 2017
- Government Affairs Coordinator June 2, 2017
Comments are closed.