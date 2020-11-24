Legal Services Corporation Seeks Special Assistant to the President

Established by Congress in 1974, the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) is the country’s single largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans. LSC currently funds 132 independent nonprofit legal aid organizations with more than 800 offices throughout the nation. LSC’s mission is to promote equal access to justice and provide grants for high-quality civil legal assistance to low-income Americans.

Basic Function:

In collaboration with the President of the Legal Services Corporation (LSC), LSC Board Chair, Chief of Staff and Corporate Secretary, and staff assigned to support Board of Director functions, oversees planning, organizing, and implementation of programs and actions related to meetings of the LSC Board of Directors, which is appointed by the President of the United States, confirmed by the Senate, and serves as LSC’s governing body. Assists the President with day-to-day management of LSC. Reports directly to the President and Chief of Staff. Moderate travel is required.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Works directly with the President and the 11-member Board of Directors, and serves as a main point of contact for the Board Chair. Creates constructive working relationships with a broad range of individuals, including government officials and business and non-profit executives; a wide range of LSC staff members; external partners; and other organizations promoting access to justice, largely through the execution of quarterly Board meetings and related events.

2. Participates with LSC’s senior management in the development and implementation of LSC policy.

3. Coordinates activities of the LSC management team for the President and Chief of Staff.

4. Works across LSC to collect and analyze data that will assist the President and Chief of Staff in improving LSC management and in the discharge of LSC’s grantmaking and oversight responsibilities, including identifying and implementing best practices.

5. Oversees and manages the identification of topics for quarterly Board meeting panel discussions, including researching, vetting, and selecting speakers and panelists; and drafting scripts for panel discussions. Works closely with LSC’s Government Relations and Public Affairs staff to coordinate press outreach and talking points for Board members and speakers. Works closely with the Director of Institutional Advancement to coordinate any development activities taking place in conjunction with Board meetings and events.

6. Works with host legal aid program(s) for each Board meeting for support and coordination of local logistics planning, and vetting local venues and participants; works with host grantee program(s) to create and help prepare their presentation to the Board.

7. Works closely and extensively with LSC Board Chair and Corporate Secretary to strategize, plan and implement Board meetings and other LSC events, including selection of host cities, hotels, event venues, and restaurants, and other vendors. Researches and addresses meal and catering needs. Works with meeting venues to identify and address audio-visual needs and room set-ups. Conducts on-site visits and walk-throughs in advance of meetings. As necessary, negotiates contract terms with hotels, restaurants, and other vendors. Maintains tight rein on expenses and budgets. Creates and maintains detailed and accurate schedule for each event. Manages virtual meeting platforms and related logistics during virtual Board meetings and other virtual events.

8. In coordination with the LSC President and Chief of Staff, manages other Board related work and initiatives such as task forces.

9. Manages and oversees the production of materials for each Board meeting, including working with committee liaisons to ensure committee documents and agendas with appropriate meeting times are created and approved per protocols. Works with Corporate Secretary to determine the classification of materials for the open and confidential sections of the Board meeting. Ensures that all materials are edited and approved before being posted publicly on the LSC website and disseminated to the Board of Directors sufficiently in advance of each meeting.

10. Ensures that documents and materials related to the Board meetings are created in accordance with stated specifications, including programs and invitations.

11. Works with staff, grantee legal aid program(s), and external partners to create accurate invitation lists for all events; sends invitations on behalf of Board Chair; closely tracks invitations and promptly replies to questions from invitees.

12. Stays current with all aspects of the Board meeting and events and is able to make on-the-ground event decisions as they arise, e.g., changes in panelists or locations, virtual meeting troubleshooting, etc. Attends all meetings and events to remain current with all discussions and takes detailed notes of content and items requiring follow up action.

13. Ensures that all materials/supplies are shipped to the meeting location(s).

14. Ensures appropriate travel arrangements are finalized for all Board members, staff, and panelists, including any local travel.

15. Oversees all follow-up stemming from Board meetings, including substantive research, projects for future meetings, and matters to be completed by other staff.

16. Supports the President on Board-related special projects. Gathers and compiles information from across the organization for the President’s quarterly report to the Board. Drafts correspondence for Board Chair.

17. Undertakes special projects as assigned by the President and Chief of Staff.

18. Drafts and edits correspondence, memoranda, reports and other written material for the President and ensures external communications are accurate, complete, and consistent with approved corporate initiatives.

19. Promotes inclusiveness and diversity within LSC.

20. Works long hours at times and is accessible and responsive to emails after regular working hours and on weekends. Approximately four days of travel are required for each of the three Board meetings annually held outside of Washington, D.C., with hours of operation on-site running from early morning to late evening. Travel is also expected for approximately 3-4 additional board-related events throughout the year, each trip requiring one to two days of travel.

21. Performs other related duties as assigned.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

General:

Excellent written communication skills with demonstrated ability to produce professional, clear, well-written work product that requires minimal editing. Excellent oral communication and interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to reach different audiences and manage conflicts. High degree of initiative and self-awareness. Experience analyzing complicated concepts and offering cogent conclusions. Unimpeachable integrity and adherence to the highest standards of personal ethics and professionalism. Able to master unfamiliar subjects quickly and thoroughly. Able to function in a discreet, diplomatic, and confidential matter. Must possess excellent judgment and articulate well-informed and objective recommendations. Able to understand trends that affect LSC, its grantees, and their clients. High degree of flexibility, capacity for self-management, and attention to detail. Excellent organizational skills. Adaptable and able to effectively manage multiple priorities with shifting and/or competing priorities and tight deadlines. Understanding of and commitment to organizational mission and goals. Ability to influence, motivate, challenge, and inspire confidence among others. Ability to work well with persons from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and working styles.

Technical/Specialized:

A bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of relevant experience. JD, MBA, MPA or similar advanced degree preferred. Adept at data collection, analysis, and presentation. Excellent research and analysis skills. Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Zoom.

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

Salary: $97,906

Salary Range: $97,906 – $109,894

LSC has a competitive market-based salary structure that establishes a specific salary range for this position. The salary range has eight pay levels separated by seven steps. An employee must wait two years to advance in Steps 1 through 4. New hires begin at Step 1.

Excellent benefits package.

________________________________________

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Submit a complete application (provide ALL of the information requested and answer ALL of the questions) and attach a résumé and cover letter explaining why you are a good fit for this position. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Apply directly on our website at: www.lsc.gov/about-lsc/careers

Questions may be sent to: jobs@lsc.gov

If reasonable accommodation in the application process is required, please notify OHR at 202-295-1560 or jobs@lsc.gov.

DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION STATEMENT:

We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Our differences fuel excellence, and we strive to create an environment where every individual is valued and feels empowered to bring their full, authentic self to work. We are building a community rooted in openness and trust where colleagues have the resources to grow, thrive and fully contribute to achieving equal access to justice.

LSC is an equal opportunity employer.