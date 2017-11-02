Koch Internship Program (KIP) and Koch Fellow Program (KFP)

The Koch Internship Program (KIP):

KIP is not your typical internship program. It’s paid. It’s nationwide. It’s offered in the spring, summer, and fall. KIP is for those who want to be introduced to the world of non-profit careers—either in Washington, DC, or across the nation—through hands-on experience in fields such as:

• Communications and public relations.

• Development and fundraising.

• Graphic design and video production.

• Operations and technology.

• Policy and research analysis.

• External Relations and coalition building.

• Program management.

• Human resources.

The Koch Fellow Program (KFP):

KFP is a suite of three separate programs that all provide a focused educational experience geared toward furthering participants’ knowledge, skills, and professional network within a specific field (communications or policy).

o KFP: Communications helps participants become well-rounded communications professionals in the field on topics such as digital communications strategy, data visualization, branding, op-ed writing, digital media platforms, marketing, and advertising.

o KFP: Policy is a good program for individuals interested in careers in non-profit policy, academia, or law.

Both interns & fellows develop professionally. For the duration of the program, interns and fellows will participate in weekly professional development courses, either online or in person at the Charles Koch Institute. They will spend the rest of the week working at a partner organization.

The Charles Koch Institute admits applicants of any race, color, national or ethnic origin, we are an equal opportunity employer M/F/D/V. Degree not required. Candidates are expected to have a strong desire to develop professionally and a commitment to limited government and individual liberties.

By [submitting your resume], you understand that the information you provide may be used by the Charles Koch Institute in accordance with its terms of use and privacy statement. We look forward to providing you with future updates about the Charles Koch Institute’s educational programs.

About Charles Koch Institute

For more than two decades, Charles G. Koch has given professionals and students opportunities to turn their passion for liberty into careers through professional education programs. These opportunities have expanded to include the Koch Associate Program, the Koch Fellow Program, the Koch Internship Program. During 2016, approximately 650 people completed one of the programs and there are currently nearly 3,000 alumni.