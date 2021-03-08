Junior Lobbyist

Based in Washington DC, this newly created position is an exciting opportunity to be instrumental in advocacy and constituency building for American Prairie, an innovative Montana based and operated conservation non-profit. This person will successfully establish themselves in the DC political and policy ecosystem and show results toward advancing the mission and goals of American Prairie. The ideal candidate is ambitious, self-motivated, and adaptable with relevant Capitol Hill experience. Candidates should possess strong interpersonal skills, intellectual curiosity and critical thinking, research and writing abilities, and a high degree of professionalism. jobs@americanprairie.org