ALG POLLING

JOB OPENING: Junior Associate

Minimum Education: Bachelor’s degree

Minimum Experience: Strong interest or background in politics or polling.

This position is available soon in our Washington, D.C. or Montgomery, AL office.

ALG Polling is a nationally recognized Democratic polling firm with offices in Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago, New York and company headquarters in Montgomery, AL.

This Junior Associate will assist partners in writing surveys, analyzing data and presenting strategic recommendations based on findings through reports and presentations. This is a rare opening with a nationally recognized firm. The ideal candidate for this position is detail-oriented, has excellent verbal and written communication skills, and works efficiently with short timelines, deadlines, and significant pressure. Candidates applying should be self-starters with exceptional organizational and time-management skills. The person selected for this position will have constant interaction with ALG partners and will be trained in polling and strategic consulting.

Primary responsibilities include supporting partners through:

• Researching & preparing documents for proposals, pitches, presentations, and client meetings and calls.

• Writing surveys and strategic memos.

• Creating reports, memos, charts, and decks based on data.

• Assisting in survey development, fielding surveys, and reporting of data.

• Interpreting data to create meaningful and usable information and strategic insight.

Preference given to candidates who possess a mix of the following:

• Proven understanding of qualitative and quantitative research methods and techniques.

• Impeccable attention to detail.

• Creative thinker and innovator

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Proven ability to multi-task, highly organized with strong time management skills

• Experience managing multiple projects with strict deadlines on a daily basis.

• The ability to laugh at oneself or tell a good joke

ALG offers a competitive salary and benefits package that includes employer-paid health insurance. Email resumes to andrea@algpolling.com. Open until filled.

ALG is an equal opportunity employer. We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. ALG encourages applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, and veteran status. Women, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.