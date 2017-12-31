Junior Associate- Corkery Group Unlimited- New York City- Entry Level

TO APPLY: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=CK107

ABOUT THE POSITION:

Corkery Group Unlimited is a full-service strategic consulting firm specializing in issue-oriented health and medical communications. We are internationally recognized for our work with some of the world’s most influential health organizations and corporations. We help our clients build their reputations and mobilize support for their priorities among policymakers, the media and the public.

The Junior Associate is an intelligent and capable entry-level communications professional with passion for global health issues, policy, advocacy and/or media. The Junior Associate is the most junior member of the account team and participates in a wide range of communications/public relations tasks including conducting research, performing social and traditional media monitoring, developing presentations and other communications materials, analyzing media coverage and online coverage, and conducting outreach to reporters.

The Junior Associate reports to an Associate. This is a learning position, enabling the individual to develop the professional skills to actively contribute to client deliverables.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Account & General Support

Effectively utilizes both internal and external research capabilities – including use of the web, media monitoring services, media databases and other communications resources in order to monitor and analyze media coverage for clients

Evaluates and analyzes information and data (including media coverage) in the development of succinct and accurate summaries

Develops media lists and other reports

Arranges meetings and events

Monitors social media and proposes relevant social media tactics

Drafts client emails, article summaries, case histories and reports

Team Development & Initiative

Develops personal judgement and knows when to seek advice from others

Participates actively in team and staff meetings

Takes initiative in setting career path and learning professional skills

Works with manager to identify and address training, education and skill building needs

Proactively seeks and shares information with colleagues

Effectively uses talents of colleagues in own problem solving

Financial & Administrative

Develops and applies understanding of billing and budgeting processes

Prepares well-documented and thorough activity reports

Completes timesheets and other administrative reports in a timely manner

Skills and Qualifications

0-1 years full time work experience in a PR, health, science, advocacy, global health, or journalism setting preferred

B.A. required

Excellent research and writing skills

Intelligent, strategic and creative thinker

Passion for understanding and/or demonstrated interested in public health issues and trends

Exceptional interpersonal skills, a collaborative style and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work products; sense of humor

Experience with digital and social media tactics a plus

Corkery Group Unlimited is an equal opportunity employer and encourages people of diverse backgrounds to apply.

ABOUT US:

As part of the Creston Unlimited family of strategic communications companies, we draw on resources and expertise across the healthcare spectrum, including market research, digital and search, medical education and professional advertising services. We’ve created an environment where our people and agencies easily work and create together around the world, extending our reach across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

http://www.corkeryunlimited.com/

This is a full time position

