Iowa State Director

NARAL Pro-Choice America seeks a State Director to build political and organizing power in Iowa.

As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access.

Along with more than 1.2 million member activists from all 50 states and network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Summary: The IA State Director, in coordination with NARAL leaders across departments, will be responsible for leading campaign strategies in IA to jointly advance our mission of protecting and expanding reproductive freedom through elections, legislative action and member engagement.

The ideal candidate will be an innovative, passionate, and detail-oriented self-starter and creative campaigner. The State Director will be responsible for engaging and leading a cross- departmental team, including political, field, digital, and communications staff, in order to achieve campaign victories. The State Director plays a critical role in cultivating and managing relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including political candidates, coalition partners, policy makers, and reporters. The Director will oversee organizing efforts to maintain and grow NARAL’s membership. And the Director will help set the strategy for state-legislative and political campaigns, most notably in the upcoming 2020 elections engaging presidential candidates and motivating thousands of Iowa members to caucus.

Responsibilities:

● Build and implement a strategy that utilizes field organizing, digital organizing, and communications to advance our political and legislative goals in the state.

● Engage presidential candidates on NARAL issues and motivate NARAL IA members to caucus.

● Work in coordination with NARAL’s political department to develop NARAL’s political and electoral goals for the cycle.

● Represent NARAL with political candidates, policy makers, and their staff.

● Work in coordination with NARAL’s Government Relations team to develop NARAL’s near- and long-term legislative strategies and goals.

● Design and manage the overall legislative programs and activities of NARAL, including, evaluating effectiveness, setting the overall goals with plans, targets and timelines.

● Represent NARAL at legislative and policy tables and coalitions.

● Work with the national communications team to develop and implement a communications plan and strategy for IA – including setting communications metrics to increase visibility for NARAL IA’s advocacy, legislative, political and organizing priorities.

● Represent NARAL to the media as a spokesperson.

● Represent NARAL at speaking engagements, including donor events and other public events

● Build on existing institutional partnerships and develop new progressive allies

● Oversee the member engagement organizing for NARAL IA.

● Work with Senior Campaigns Manager to develop and manage the IA yearly budget.

● Regular travel to work with partner organizations, allies and coalitions including nights and weekends.

● Contribute to reports, proposals, and other publications as needed

● Collaborate with Development team on reports and fundraising initiatives.

● Oversee the administrative functioning of the IA office in coordination with national Finance and Admin Dept.

Qualifications:

● At least 7-10 years of experience of effective campaigning, legislative advocacy and/or political organizing, strategy and implementation.

● Quality management experience, including preparation of budgets and leading a cross-departmental team.

● One full cycle of political campaign experience while managing staff

● Knowledge of c3 and c4 non-profit rules a plus

● High level of computer literacy with VAN & EveryAction8 experience strongly preferred.

● Demonstrated ability to successfully integrate policy advocacy and lobbying with direct voter engagement and communications.

● Extensive effective electoral campaign experience and demonstrable knowledge of electoral politics.

● Experience with the reproductive freedom movement is a plus.

● Deep attention to detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

● Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects in a fast paced environment.

● Commitment to NARAL’s mission and goals.

This position will be a contract position running through November 30, 2020 with possible extension beyond dependent on funding. NARAL Pro-Choice America is an equal opportunity employer.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and cover letter to:

Email to: iajobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Iowa State Director