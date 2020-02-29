Iowa State Director

NARAL Pro-Choice America seeks a State Director to build power and win campaigns in Iowa.

For fifty years, NARAL Pro-Choice America has led the fight for reproductive freedom for everyone including the right to access abortion. Powered by more than 2.5 million members from all 50 states and network of state affiliates, NARAL Pro-Choice America represents the more than seven in 10 Americans who believe every person should have the freedom to make the best decision for themselves about if, when and how to raise a family. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Reports To: Senior Campaign Manager

This Position Is: Exempt, Non Union

Salary Range: $90,533 – $103,467

Position Overview

The IA State Director, in coordination with NARAL leaders across departments, will be responsible for leading campaigns in IA to advance our work of protecting and expanding reproductive freedom through elections, legislative action, and member engagement.

The ideal candidate will be an innovative, passionate, and detail-oriented self-starter and creative campaigner. The State Director will be responsible for engaging and leading a cross- departmental team, including political, government relations, organizing, digital, and communications staff, in order to achieve campaign victories. The State Director plays a critical role in cultivating and managing relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including coalition partners, political candidates, and policy makers. And the Director will lead the strategy for state-legislative and political campaigns, in coordination with team members, with an immediate focus on the 2020 election.

Responsibilities:

● Lead in developing and implementing NARAL IA’s campaigns work, including goals, strategies, tactics, timeline, and budget.

● Lead, through indirect line management, a cross-departmental team to plan and implement NARAL’s electoral, legislative, and other campaign work in IA.

● Oversee the member engagement organizing for NARAL IA.

● Work in coordination with NARAL’s political department to develop and implement NARAL’s political and electoral goals for the cycle.

● Represent NARAL with political candidates, policy makers, and their staff.

● Work in coordination with NARAL’s Government Relations team to develop NARAL’s near- and long-term legislative strategies and goals.

● Represent NARAL at legislative and policy tables and coalitions in IA.

● Work with the national communications team to develop and implement a communications plan and strategy for IA – including setting communications metrics to increase visibility for NARAL IA’s advocacy, legislative, political and organizing priorities.

● Represent NARAL to the media as a spokesperson.

● Represent NARAL at speaking engagements, including donor events and other public events.

● Build on existing institutional partnerships and develop new progressive allies.

● Regular travel to work with partner organizations, allies and coalitions including nights and weekends.

● Contribute to reports, proposals, and other publications as needed.

● Collaborate with NARAL’s Development team on reports and fundraising initiatives.

● Oversee the administrative functioning of the IA office in coordination with national Finance and Admin Dept.

Qualifications:

● Approximately 7 years of experience of effective campaigning, legislative advocacy and/or political organizing, strategy and implementation.

● Quality management experience, including preparation of budgets and leading a cross-departmental team.

● One full cycle of political campaign experience while managing staff.

● Knowledge of c3 and c4 non-profit rules a plus.

● High level of computer literacy with VAN & EveryAction8 experience strongly preferred.

● Demonstrated ability to successfully integrate policy advocacy and lobbying with direct voter engagement and communications.

● Extensive effective electoral campaign experience and demonstrable knowledge of electoral politics.

● Experience with the reproductive freedom movement is a plus.

● Deep attention to detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

● Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects in a fast paced environment.

● Commitment to NARAL’s mission and goals.

This position will be a contract position running through November 30, 2020 with possible extension beyond dependent on funding. NARAL Pro-Choice America is an equal opportunity employer.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and cover letter to:

Email to: iajobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Iowa State Director