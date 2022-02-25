Position: Internship with Leading Direct Mail Firm (Washington DC)

A leading Democratic direct mail, digital, and media firm is seeking a hardworking and energetic intern for the upcoming 2022 election cycle.

Intern responsibilities will include assisting in the drafting of campaign direct mail and client deliverables including literature, fundraising emails, press releases, social media posts, and other materials as needed as well as performing various research tasks and learning the ropes on voter data.

The intern role is an important jack-of-all-trades position that will allow the applicant to get their hands dirty and truly have a hands-on role when it comes to the production of campaign materials and working with campaign staff.

The intern will also be trained on voter files such as VAN, PDI and Aristotle.

Classroom credit will be provided.

Position is based in Washington, DC. Candidates who can work remotely will also be considered. Ideal applicant will be a self-starter, self-driven, ambitious, and able to hustle and eager to learn from some of the best in the political world. Women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are strongly encouraged to apply.

For questions or to apply, please email your resume to Paul@BaughmanMerrill.com.

About Us

We are a leading, national direct mail and media firm led by an LGBTQ woman and powered by a majority-minority staff and has helped win elections for Democrats at all levels of office as well as unions, non-profits, organizations, associations, and political action committees.

Responsibilities:

-Assist in the drafting of campaign direct mail and client deliverables including literature, fundraising emails, press releases, social media posts, as well as business proposals, company marketing emails, and other items as needed

-Assist in voter data list management, building and pulling

-Perform various research tasks for marketing and client purposes

-Proofreading and checking accuracy of written material

-Other responsibilities as needed

-Availability to work full-time, 20 hours per week, including some evenings and weekends

Qualifications

– 1-2 years of experience in either Democratic campaigns (field, finance, digital, or communications) is preferred

-Excellent written and verbal communication skills

-Ability to produce drafts, memos, and analyses quickly and the ability to meet critical deadlines

-Experience with Votebuilder, PDI, Aristotle, NationBuilder, or other similar voter databases is preferred but not required

-Proficiency with Word, Excel, and Powerpoint

-Strong research skills, and ability to synthesize information

-Strong interest in electing Democrats and a desire to learn more about the elections process

-Ability to problem-solve, self-direct, and demonstrate strong judgment in a fast-paced work environment