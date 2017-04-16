In search of Congressional Liaison

Do you think Congress should act on Climate Change?

If you agree, and if you’re willing to work hard to educate Congress about the benefits of putting a price on carbon, consider a job as a Congressional Liaison with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

General Description:

Citizens’ Climate Lobby , a non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots advocacy organization (C4), is seeking someone with Hill experience and contacts in House offices to fill an open lobbyist/liaison position. The lobbyist/liaison would primarily be working on the Hill on behalf of CCL, forming relationships with offices and growing existing relationships. He or she would be working very closely with the team who played a key role in the introduction of H. Res. 195 and for initiating the Climate Solutions Caucus (CSC). The lobbyist’s role will be to partner with our team to grow membership in these two initiatives. He or she will also be working with CCL’s Legislative Director in helping to move Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation forward on the Hill. There is a momentum in CCL’s recent growth which makes this staff opportunity particularly well-timed and exciting for the appropriate candidate.

Core Responsibilities:

● Monitor legislative and policy developments related to carbon fee and dividend

● Represent CCL’s positions on climate change and the environment to members of Congress, their staff, and other government officials

● Prepare materials such as letters, reports, fact sheets as needed to support talking points for lobbying visits

● Participate in lobby visits as appropriate, and collaborate with organizations whose goals align with CCL’s. Work closely with our team in growing both Republican and Democrat Climate Resolution support and the Climate Solutions Caucus

● Submit regular meeting reports

● Attend and contribute as needed to CCL’s semi-annual conferences , including our June Lobby Day and November Education Day

Qualifications:

● 3-5 years experience on Capitol Hill in House offices

● A Bachelor’s degree, demonstrated strong organizational skills, the ability to be assertive but respectful, the ability to work well under pressure, successful supervisory experience, self-reliance and the ability to take initiative, an abiding passion to curb climate change

● A general agreement with CCL’s legislative policy plus a strong interest in legislative issues and public policy development, a willingness to work on a bipartisan approach to solutions, have already established connections with current Senate staffers, have extensive knowledge on Congressional proceedings – must be able to represent CCL “at the table” when carbon fee and dividend is moving through Congress.

● Must be willing to work on the Hill full-time, understand that CCL is an NGO and not a lobbying firm, have the ability to work well with our volunteers, show them respect and appreciation, and keep them informed of his or her efforts.

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, and three professional references by April 21 at 5:00 pm to

hr@citizensclimate.org.

About CCL:

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on passing a Carbon Fee and Dividend bill in Congress. With the support of a small and highly qualified staff, CCL trains and supports more than 60,000 volunteers to build relationships with elected officials, the media and within their local community. Just in the past year, CCL has started the House Climate Solutions Caucus , which is a bipartisan caucus that focuses on policy options to address the causes, impacts, and challenges of climate change. There are now 36 members in total in the caucus, with 18 Republican and 18 Democrat members.

Our consistently respectful, non-partisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad, sustainable foundation for climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations. By building upon shared values rather than partisan divides, and empowering our supporters to work in keeping with the concerns of their local communities, we work towards the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions.

Please visit our website at www.citizensclimatelobby.org

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is an Equal Opportunity Employer