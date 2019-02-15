Immigration Policy Analyst

BACKGROUND

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SUMMARY

UnidosUS is seeking a Policy Analyst for its Immigration Policy Project in Washington, DC. This position is housed in the Office of Policy and Advocacy and reports to the Program’s Senior Policy Advisor. The Policy Analyst plays a critical role in advancing and carrying out UnidosUS’s immigration policy priorities, to achieve an effective and humane immigration system true to the nation’s highest values. Responsibilities include research and writing, legislative and administrative advocacy, coalition-building, and public education on immigration issues. The Policy Analyst will also engage and support field advocacy activities working with the UnidosUS Affiliate Network and other community-based partners.

UnidosUS offers a collaborative, team-based environment that fosters a culture of ideas and debate. We approach our work from multiple perspectives and methods, understanding both the specific issues and the larger interrelated systems. The Policy Analyst will work closely with colleagues in UnidosUS policy, communications, and programs teams to draw the linkages between immigration policy and other issue areas impacting Latinos, such as health care, education, and economic empowerment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Work with the Senior Policy Advisor to fulfill the goals of UnidosUS’s Immigration Policy Project help develop and execute short- and long-term policy objectives, and advance priorities in the legislative, appropriations, and administrative arenas.

• Track federal and state legislative and agency activity, policy, and media developments on key immigration issues, to provide strategic advice in response to threats and opportunities to execute policy and advocacy campaigns.

• Conduct research and prepare policy content and other materials for various audiences (including reports, fact sheets, position statements, testimony, blogs, and related tool kits) in support of UnidosUS policy priorities and advocacy activities.

• Develop and execute federal- and state-level immigration advocacy campaigns engaging Affiliates and other community partners, overseeing and providing technical assistance and support.

• Represent UnidosUS in coalition tables, collaborative efforts, conferences, and events, as appropriate.

• Facilitate and provide briefings and trainings related to immigration policy to a variety of audiences, coordinating with Legislative Affairs, Affiliate Engagement, and/or field staff as appropriate.

• Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university required; master’s degree, a plus

• Minimum of four years of relevant experience required.

• Background in issues related to immigration policy required. Knowledge of legislative, administrative (federal agencies), appropriations, and regulatory processes a plus.

• Excellent policy analysis and writing skills, particularly the ability to quickly and accurately analyze, synthesize, and form positions on complex material.

• Experience communicating policy ideas in public settings such as coalition meetings, congressional hearings, major conferences, and with local advocates.

• High degree of initiative, proactivity, and ability to work under tight deadlines with moderate supervision.

• Quantitative skills, familiarity with research methods or demonstrated ability to manage a research portfolio a plus.

• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team and lead groups of peers, including monitoring work plan progress and keeping projects on track, required.

• Willingness to carry out a wide range of activities, including professional and logistical tasks.

• Displayed commitment to UnidosUS’s mission to improve opportunities for the Latino community.

• Bilingual ability (English/Spanish) preferred but not required.

Please note: Only those applicants who submit a cover letter and writing sample along with a résumé will be considered for this opportunity. Please include “Policy Analyst, Immigration Policy Project” in the subject line of any email submissions.

SEND COVER LETTER, WRITING SAMPLE, AND RÉSUMÉ TO:

UnidosUS

Raul Yzaguirre Building

Attn: Darcy Eischens

1126 16th Street, NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036-4845

Fax: (202) 776-1794

hrmail@unidosus.org

No phone calls please.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, marital status, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, or enrollment in a college, university, technical school, or adult education.