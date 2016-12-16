Head of Campaigns & Strategy for International Industry Accountability

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (Campaign) is a leading force in the fight to reduce tobacco use and its deadly toll in the United States and around the world and envisions a future free of the death and disease caused by tobacco. With an exciting organizational commitment to actively combatting the tobacco industry’s disruptive influence, the Campaign now seeks a new Head of Campaigns and Strategy for International Industry Accountability who will be responsible for planning and implementing strategic corporate campaigns to challenge the tobacco industry’s political influence and hold tobacco companies fully accountable for the death and disease caused by tobacco. Working as a key member of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ international program, the new Head of Strategy will work with the Tobacco Industry Accountability team, country and regional teams, and in coordination with the Campaign’s research, communications, legal, and grants departments.

The new Head of Strategy will provide overarching direction and coordination to international industry accountability initiatives in progress as well as identify future opportunities to weaken and impede the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere in tobacco control policy change around the world. The ideal candidate will have the keen ability to pinpoint weaknesses and devise strategies to counter corporate interference and will be an effective campaigner who builds broad coalitions focused on the shared goal of eliminating the industry’s influence and reducing the harmful effects of tobacco use. S/he will be a natural collaborator and passionate advocate who brings together diverse groups internally and externally for measurable change and in pursuit of a shared mission.

Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group is assisting the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids with this search. Please find a complete position description and application information at:

http://nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/ctfk-hia/

ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids is a leading force in the fight to reduce tobacco use and its deadly toll in the United States and around the world. The Campaign envisions a future free of the death and disease caused by tobacco. It works to save lives by advocating for public policies that prevent kids from smoking, help smokers quit, and protect everyone from secondhand smoke. A non-governmental organization based in Washington, DC, the Campaign promotes public policies that have been proven to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, including higher tobacco taxes; comprehensive smoke-free laws; strict bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship; and graphic warning labels on tobacco products. Internationally, the Campaign supports governments and non-governmental organizations in promoting and implementing these policies in low- and middle-income countries where more than 80 percent of tobacco-related deaths will occur in the coming decades.

The Campaign has been designated as one of five partner organizations to coordinate activities under the Bloomberg Initiative to Reduce Tobacco Use, working with governments and non-governmental organizations to implement effective measures to reduce tobacco use. CTFK has active initiatives in low- and middle-income countries around the world where the highest rates of tobacco use are found including Indonesia, China, India, Bangladesh and Russia, in addition to its longstanding program in the United States.

Global statistics on tobacco-related deaths are astonishing. The worldwide death toll is at more than five million people each year and climbing. Without urgent action, tobacco will kill one billion people in the 21st century. Every day, 80,000 to 100,000 young people around the world become addicted to tobacco, and secondhand smoke kills more than 600,000 people each year, including 165,000 children. Tobacco use also costs governments an estimated $500 billion each year in health care expenditures, productivity losses, fire damage, and other costs.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The Head of Strategy will serve as a central point person and strategic lead for the Campaign’s industry accountability work. With a broad and diverse portfolio, s/he will be responsible for the following key areas:

• Developing and setting the strategic vision for the Campaign’s corporate campaign work in close partnership with the senior leadership of International Programs;

• Creating and managing the work plan of a multi-disciplinary team including designing and executing campaign strategy and tactics, research plans, partnerships, and media tactics; identifying and strategizing how to connect the Campaign’s corporate accountability efforts with its broader policy change efforts;

• Developing and implementing multiple campaigns per year and coordinating with internal and external partners and stakeholders;

• Consulting, assisting, and building the capacity of partners in low- and middle-income countries to develop and implement campaigns to expose industry and industry surrogates’ efforts to influence policy-makers and undermine the policy process; Responding rapidly and efficiently to in-country requests for technical assistance;

• Forming meaningful partnerships and coalitions externally with a wide array of organizations including those working on youth rights, education, corruption, fiscal issues, governance and more;

• Participating on a team developing strategies to carry out litigation against the industry and its partners to hold them accountable;

• Working with the media team and public relations firms to implement industry-focused media and an investigative journalism plan;

• Overseeing production of campaign materials and social media tools to support and advance the Campaign’s industry accountability portfolio.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum seven years’ experience in developing, implementing, and overseeing campaigns related to a corporate sector.

• Strategic lens that can pinpoint opportunities to weaken corporations and their broad ranging tactics to impede policy change or avoid their corporate responsibility.

• In-depth knowledge of industry strategies and tactics to influence public health policy with a preference to those with in-depth knowledge of tobacco or similar industry strategies and tactics.

• Ability to conceptualize a campaign from start to finish and the keen ability to bring together key stakeholders and coalition partners to execute a successful campaign both internally or externally.

• International experience in campaigns, advocacy, or public policy efforts.

• Expertise providing technical assistance and building capacity of advocates with a wide range of competencies.

• Ability to work collaboratively with a broad range of professionals; Flexibility to address urgent developments in a rapidly changing environment and the patience to stay committed to the work over the long haul.

• Strong communications skills, both written and spoken.

• Proven capability to manage multiple projects effectively; Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment while juggling multiple projects and competing deadlines.

• Foreign language proficiency preferred; Willingness and ability to travel internationally (25-30 percent).

TO APPLY

More information about the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids may be found at: http://global.tobaccofreekids.org. Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications including a cover letter describing your interest and qualifications, your resume or CV, and information – including campaign materials or web links – about industry-focused campaigns you have worked on should be sent to ctfk-hia@nonprofitprofessionals.com.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes applications from individuals who will contribute to its diversity.