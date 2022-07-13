Safe States Alliance is seeking a Government Relations Manager to oversee government relations strategies, including providing strategic direction, identifying current and emerging issues in sync with organizational policy priorities, and making policy recommendations to further Safe States’ government relations objectives.

The individual will monitor and analyze federal legislative and policy proposals and develop and implement strategies to effectively represent Safe States’ interests and concerns. Will also develop effective relationships with members of Congress, Congressional staff, the Administration and federal agencies, and public health partner organizations.

Safe States is a national non-profit organization and professional association whose mission is to strengthen the practice of injury and violence prevention. Formed in 1993, Safe States Alliance is the only national non-profit organization comprised of public health injury and violence prevention professionals representing all U.S. states and territories. Safe States is committed to diversity in the workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Safe States operates virtually, and all employees work in remote telework positions. Candidates will be required to maintain a home office according to Safe States policies, preferably in the Washington, DC area.