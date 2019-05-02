Position: Government Relations Counsel I

Location: 3333 K Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

Department: Office of Government Relations and Public Affairs

Employment Status: Regular/Full-Time/Exempt

________________________________________

Established by Congress in 1974, the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) is the country’s single largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans. LSC currently funds 132 independent, nonprofit legal aid organizations with nearly 800 offices throughout the nation. LSC’s mission is to promote equal access to justice and provide grants for high-quality civil legal assistance.

Basic Function: Working with the Vice President for Government Relations and Public Affairs (GRPA), the Senior Counsel, Government Affairs, and other staff, advances the Legal Services Corporation’s (LSC) relationships with Congress and Executive agencies. Reports directly to the Vice President.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Develops and implements short- and long-term political strategies to garner bipartisan support for LSC in the United States Congress. Identifies opportunities and develops legislative strategies for engagement, participation, information-sharing, and advocacy to further LSC’s strategic goals and mission.

2. Monitors legislative and other policy initiatives and strategies that affect LSC and its grantees, and informs the Administration, Congress, and other stakeholders of issues of concern to LSC.

3. Arranges and prepares for meetings with staff and Members of Congress. Supports the Vice President and other staff in support of authorization and appropriations processes, including drafting letters, budget submissions, memoranda, talking points and testimony, preparing LSC witnesses, and organizing congressional briefings.

4. Coordinates three to four congressional briefings each year with Senior Counsel, Government Affairs on LSC-related issues. Secures Members of Congress to sponsor. Identifies and prepares witnesses.

5. Prepares LSC materials in response to inquiries about LSC and its grantees from the Administration, Congress, federal agencies, and state and local officials. Cultivates and maintains productive working relationships with congressional staff and administration and agency representatives.

6. Provides LSC’s President and Vice President with timely information on relevant policy decisions and activities in Congress and the Administration, as well as on the local and state levels as appropriate.

7. Contributes to short and long-term organizational planning and strategy for accomplishing LSC’s goals and mission.

8. Performs other related duties as assigned.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

General:

Excellent written and oral communication skills, including ability to develop and maintain excellent working relationships with congressional, administration, federal agency, and LSC staff and representatives to achieve legislative goals; excellent critical and strategic thinker; politically astute, with excellent judgment; unimpeachable integrity and adherence to the highest standard of personal ethics; high degree of flexibility, dependability, capacity for self-management, and attention to detail; ability to influence, motivate, challenge, and inspire confidence among others; adaptable and able to adjust to shifting and changing priorities; understanding of and commitment to organizational mission and goals.

Technical/Specialized:

A law degree or related professional degree or training; if a member of the bar must be in good standing; a minimum of five (5) years of relevant experience working for a Member of Congress or as a lobbyist with strong connections to Congress; in-depth understanding of, and facility with, the legislative process. Ability to understand complex legal, factual, legislative, and financial concepts relating to LSC and the delivery of legal assistance to the poor, and to express them succinctly and effectively to Congress, other key stakeholders, the media, and the public.

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

Salary: $109,839

Salary range: $109,839- $123,714

LSC has a competitive market-based salary structure that establishes a specific salary range for this position. The salary range has eight pay levels separated by seven steps. An employee must wait two years to advance in Steps 1 through 4. New hires begin at Step 1.

Excellent benefits package.

________________________________________

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Submit a complete application (provide ALL of the information requested and answer ALL of the questions) and attach a résumé and cover letter explaining why you are a good fit for this position. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Apply directly on our website at: www.lsc.gov/about-lsc/careers

Questions can be sent to: jobs@lsc.gov

Note: If reasonable accommodation in the application process is required, please notify OHR at 202-295-1500 or jobs@lsc.gov.

DIVERSITY STATEMENT:

LSC embraces diversity as a core value. We recognize that our success as a corporation depends upon creating and maintaining a diverse team of talented professionals, and we are committed to a workplace that reflects and supports diverse individual backgrounds and perspectives. Our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and non-discrimination includes race, sex, age, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, personal appearance, genetic information, political affiliation, marital status, family responsibilities, disability and status as a veteran, and any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws or regulation. We strive to have a workplace that is comfortable and welcoming for everyone. LSC is an equal opportunity employer.