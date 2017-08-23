Government Affairs Manager – WDC

Location: Washington, DC

What are we looking for?

This position entails wide-ranging government affairs and advocacy management for multiple Kellen association clients. Candidates must be comfortable in a fast-paced, energetic, and participatory environment, where candidate’s involvement is critical to client success.

This is a highly visible position within the company with an advancement path for candidates who can demonstrate their energy, professionalism, analytical skills, and intellectual curiosity.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

•Development and implementation of each association’s public policy agenda

•Provide direct outreach to congressional offices and regulatory agencies

•Monitor, analyze, and summarize legislative and regulatory developments on a wide variety of issues at the federal and state levels

•Work with association members and staff teams to develop industry strategies for addressing these developments as well as proactive industry initiatives.

•Attend and report on congressional proceedings as well as meetings of regulatory agencies and independent bodies

•Attend public policy hearings, briefings, seminars, coalition meetings, and other events to represent association clients and provide reports

•Provide research into legislative and regulatorypolicy proposals, draft memos for association clients

•Contribute to external communications content related to legislative and regulatory developments including, but not limited to, newsletters, website content, press releases, and editorials

•Draft testimony, letters, and regulatory comments as necessary

•Create and maintain strong relationships with clients, allied organizations and advocacy coalitions

•Serve as each association’s representative invarious coalitions and participate in meetings

Am I qualified?

•Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required.

•Minimum of 3-5 years of federal legislative and/or regulatory experience is required.

•Experience with associations and government relations is a plus.

•High energy, versatile and multi-task oriented, self-directed once trained on assigned tasks, and able to handle diverse details at one time.

•Excellent communication (written & verbal) and proofreading skills.

•Must be a positive team player in a challenging and ever-changing environment. Flexibility under competing priorities and changing deadlines.

•Excellent focus and able to manage and balance priorities.

•Highly detail oriented. Professional demeanor and appearance at all times.

•Ability to set priorities and keep multiple projects and tasks moving forward.

• Excellent organizational skills.

•Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

•Ability to travel.

What do we offer?

By joining Kellen, you will have the opportunity to own a part of the business and contribute to a collaborative workplace where you can make a difference. We’ve got great benefits, paid vacation, holidays, ESOP, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more!