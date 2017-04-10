Government Affairs Manager

American Public Works Association (APWA), a 501c (3) organization of more than 29,500 members from state and local public agencies and private firms, seeks a Government Affairs Manager to join the Government Affairs team in our Washington, D.C. office. This position manages and implements government affairs priorities, goals and objectives primarily focused on water resources, solid waste, sustainability, environmental management and other related public works issues.

The Manager represents APWA and the public works community by serving as an advocate and lobbyist before Congress, federal agencies, coalitions and external groups. He/She will seek opportunities for members to engage with key Congressional offices, provide Congressional testimony; will monitor, analyze and assist the Government Affairs team and members in influencing legislative and regulatory issues of concern for public works, draft public policy positions in conjunction with the Government Affairs team and APWA members, prepare articles and updates on current legislative and regulatory issues for the association.

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) in political science, public administration, public policy/legislative affairs, environmental science, or related field plus a minimum of 7 years related experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience. The successful candidate must have excellent verbal and written communication skills, be customer/member-services oriented and have strong computer skills using Office 2010 or higher. Some travel is required and will include some weekends. Experience working on Capitol Hill and/or in an association setting is preferred.

More information about our organization may be found at www.apwa.net.

Send cover letter with salary requirements and resume by April 21, to: APWA, Attn: Human Resources, 1200 Main Street, Suite 1400, Kansas City, MO 64105-2100; email hr@apwa.net