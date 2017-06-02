Success Factors:

To be successful in this position, the Government Affairs Coordinator must have a strong interest in health care policy and strong analytical abilities. He/she must be detailed oriented, organized, and flexible. The Government Affairs Coordinator will also have an understanding of PAC’s and the role they play in the lobbying process.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Coordinate NAHU’s Grassroots program, Government Affairs web updates, and department teleconferences

• Provide administrative support for NAHU’s Legislative Council and take minutes during monthly teleconferences

• Provide administrative support to NAHU’s Government Affairs staff

• Draft political communications to NAHU members

• Track Congressional hearings and health policy events

• Assist with the submission of Federal testimony, FEC report and the filing of Federal Lobby Disclosure Report

Additional Duties and Responsibilities:

• Ability to work on close deadlines and work independently

• Assist with the coordination and preparation for NAHU’s Capitol Conference

• Assist with policy research, legislative newsletters and magazine submissions

Education and Professional Requirements:

• Bachelor of Arts in Political Science or related field

• Ability to respond and draft original correspondence in a professional and articulate manner

Work Environment:

This position is performed in a traditional office environment and also requires the individual to travel occasionally to other locations for meetings and other business related needs.