Government Affairs Coordinator – WDC

Location: Washington, DC

What are we looking for?

​

This position entails wide-ranging government affairs and advocacy coordination for multiple Kellen association clients related to the food industry. Candidates must be comfortable in a fast-paced, energetic, and participatory environment, where candidate’s involvement is critical to client success. The candidate will also be responsible for monitoring, analyzing, summarizing and communicating government affairs related issues, as well as helping to develop strategies to address and coordinating outreach to regulators.

What will I do?

•Provide input into the development and implementation of association clients’ public policy agendas and help coordinate/execute actions to address their goals.

•Monitor, analyze, and summarize legislative and regulatory developments on a wide variety of issues at the federal and state levels.

•Provide research into legislative and regulatory policy proposals, draft memos for association clients, and suggest action.

•Work with association members and staff teams to develop industry strategies for addressing these developments as well as proactive industry initiatives.

•Schedule meetings with congressional offices and regulatory agencies, compile informational packets and materials prior to meetings.

•Attend public policy hearings, briefings, seminars, coalition meetings, and other events to represent association clients and provide reports.

•Participate in and monitor activities related to international food standards through the Codex Alimentarius Commission and related committees.

•Create and maintain strong relationships with likeminded organizations and advocacy coalitions.

•Manage association committees related to government affairs issues including preparation of meeting materials, meeting minutes, follow up action item lists, etc.

•Contribute to external communications content related to legislative and regulatory developments including, but not limited to, newsletters, website content, press releases, and editorials.

Am I qualified?

•Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.

•1-3 years of legislative and/or regulatory experience. U.S. Capitol Hill and food industry experience a plus.

•General working knowledge of Congress, state legislatures, and federal and state regulatory agencies.

•High energy, versatile and multi-task oriented, self-directed once trained on assigned tasks, and able to handle diverse details at one time.

•Computer literate with a “can do” approach to diverse software packages including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook.

•Excellent communication (written & verbal) and proofreading skills.

•Must be a positive team player in a challenging and ever-changing environment.

•Flexibility under competing priorities and changing deadlines.

•Excellent focus and able to manage and balance priorities.

•Highly detail oriented.

•Professional demeanor and appearance at all times.

•Ability/desire to travel.

https://kellen.csod.com/ats/careersite/search.aspx?site=2&c=kellen