Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a motivated Georgia Deputy Director of Organizing in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

The Georgia Deputy Director is a central role that ensures that the Organizing Team and Fair Fight Action can deliver the highest level of impact internally and externally. You will oversee all Georgia campaigns and strategy, direct voter contact for Georgia municipal elections, and special legislative sessions (including redistricting). You will be part of an historic journey that will require your exceptional data management, organizational, and logistical skills.

On the Organizing Team and as an organization, Fair Fight Action strives to set a standard for movement-centered operations that keeps the rights of every Georgian front and center.

The Georgia Deputy Director of Organizing supports the Organizing Team and reports to our Organizing Director, Hillary Holley.

The Georgia Deputy Director, Organizing will:

Oversee direct voter contact for all Georgia electoral, session, and redistricting campaigns. You will work directly with the Senior Field Manager to drive strategy behind how Fair Fight Action interacts with voters and provide them with information on voting/voting rights in Georgia.

Serve as an external and internal liaison with external allies from other voting and civil rights organizations and work with the Director, staff, and stakeholders to assist external allies.

Oversee special projects for government accountability campaigns and state legislative work. You will work with external allies, community partners, and the Director and organizing staff at Fair Fight Action.

Supervise and manage Georgia organizing staff in a dynamic, rapid-response environment. The Deputy Director will also oversee or support the staff who manage department fellows, volunteers or other Georgia-related constituencies who are involved in our efforts.

Represent the Organizing team in all aspects of our Georgia work with internal and external stakeholders and appear in place of the Director of Organizing as needed.

Who You Are

We are seeking someone who has experienced at least two Georgia election cycles to be the right hand person for the Fair Fight Action Organizing Director.

Our ideal candidate will identify as:

Strong, existing relationships with Georgia political stakeholders. Fair Fight Action prides itself in working with and supporting Georgia’s entire progressive ecosystem. It is critical this position is held by someone who is trusted throughout the state of Georgia.

Detail-oriented and comfortable managing up. Anticipate the needs of the team they support and communicate any changes in the direction needed.

Experienced in data management and technology. Works well under pressure while handling multiple tasks. The ideal candidate also has a comfort with using platforms such as VoteBuilder, HubDialer, and Impactive.

Experienced manager. The ideal candidate has a successful track record of supervising others, providing constructive feedback, and maintaining a healthy and supportive team culture.

A strong communicator and team player. Communicate effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders and can negotiate the complexities of meetings, projects, timelines, and relationships with partners with grace and ease.

Fast-paced and high-capacity. Experienced in a fast-paced environment and has comfort working remotely or in-person to support a team.

Strong lens on race and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time position in Decatur, GA. Due to the pandemic, this position is currently virtual. However, we anticipate this role to return to in-person work later in 2021. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table.

In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan, paid parental leave and more.

Salary Range: $90,000 – $96,000/year based upon experience. U.S. work authorization is required.

To Apply: Please upload an updated cover letter and resume. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Original date posted: April 14, 2021

