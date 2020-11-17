Full job posting at: https://fairfight.com/careers/

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair – for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a talented Fundraising Director (FD) in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

1. Lead donor cultivation, solicitation, and engagement;

2. Responsible for fundraising strategy and fundraising team management;

3. Accurately and consistently track our progress-to-goal;

4. Manage the completion, tracking, and timely reporting of grants;

5. Create and update marketing materials and manage direct mail solicitation; and

6. Partner with the CFO, consultants, and attorneys to ensure fundraising compliance.

Who You Are

We are seeking an experienced, senior-level political fundraising professional who has successfully led a seven-figure plus fundraising team. Our ideal candidate is a detail-oriented strategic thinker, and goal-oriented executer that can handle a high volume of work with a large capacity to learn new things quickly and a problem-solving spirit of yes.

Salary Range: $102,000- $107,000 per year.

To apply, please email your cover letter and resume in PDF format to careers@fairfightaction.com. Please include “Fundraising Director” in the subject line of your email.