Fundraising Director

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a talented Fundraising Director (FD) in helping Fair Fight Action to meet its ambitious goals.

What You’ll Do

Lead donor cultivation, solicitation, and engagement;

Responsible for fundraising strategy and fundraising team management;

Accurately and consistently track our progress-to-goal;

Manage the completion, tracking, and timely reporting of grants;

Create and update marketing materials and manage direct mail solicitation; and

Partner with the CFO, consultants, and attorneys to ensure fundraising compliance.

Who You Are

We are seeking an experienced, senior-level political fundraising professional who has successfully led an eight-figure plus fundraising team. Our ideal candidate is a detail-oriented strategic thinker and goal-oriented manager that has a track-record of effectively communicating with diverse stakeholders. They have a large capacity to learn new things quickly and a problem-solving spirit of yes.

Additionally, our ideal candidate will identify as:

The consummate political fundraising professional: exceptionally organized, flexible, and responsive. The ideal candidate has a proven ability to manage a high volume of high-priority tasks, delegates strategically and without dropping balls. They communicate early and often, close loops quickly on outstanding issues, engage the right stakeholders at the right times, and manage up well to the Managing Director. The ideal candidate must have strong knowledge of MS Office, Google Suite, and NGP. Knowledge of ActBlue is a plus.

Proven fundraising executive, experienced leading high-performing fundraising teams. The ideal candidate has experience successfully leading an eight-figure plus fundraising team of at least two full-time staff members, in addition to various consultants. Must have campaign, 501(c)(4) and/or PAC fundraising experience. They have a track record of developing, executing, tracking and evaluating successful fundraising plans. They also have a track record of developing and managing teams to meet ambitious goals. PAC and/or 501(c)(4) compliance experience is highly preferred.

Exceptional emotional intelligence and relationship-building skills. The ideal candidate can build relationships quickly across the fundraising team, organization, and with external partners in order to maximize support for Fair Fight Action. They have a demonstrated ability to hold privileged information in close confidence while showing maturity and a positive, solutions-oriented approach under pressure. They can also inspire, train, and professionally develop their team members.

Exceptionally clear and compelling research and communication skills. The ideal candidate carefully adapts their written and verbal communications to meet the needs of stakeholders. Their marketing materials and emails are clear, tone-appropriate and error-free. They know how to conduct and manage others to conduct strong supporter and prospect research and make connections to best leverage their support. Successful grant writing experience a plus.

Strong lens on race and equity as it impacts our work. The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, and how race and equity issues show up at work. They have relevant experience building and leading a diverse team that thrives and accomplishes ambitious goals. They have demonstrated success engaging marginalized communities and communities of color as supporters and partners in mission-driven fundraising efforts.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This position is full-time and remote within the continental U.S. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table. In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time-off and leave, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401(K) with employer contribution and match and more.

To Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume. In your cover letter please share why you are interested in Fair Fight Action’s work and your most successful experience making a large-dollar ask.

Salary Range: $140,000- $150,000 per year, plus benefits.

Location: Full-time and remote within the continental U.S.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

Application Process

This search is being conducted in partnership with Meso Solutions, a hiring and search firm. Qualified applicants will participate in interviews with Meso and Fair Fight representatives. Applicants may be asked to provide supporting materials and written documentation. Due to COVID-19 this process will be conducted remotely using video conferencing software. If you are unable to use these tools, we will work with you to accommodate your needs.

We respectfully request no calls regarding this position.

Last updated: April 28, 2021

