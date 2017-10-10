Finance Director, Wellington Campaign for County Council, Montgomery County, MD

Position Summary:

Friends of Meredith Wellington seeks a Finance Director to lead the Finance team’s efforts. This

is a full-time position based in Chevy Chase, MD, but with telecommuting options. Meredith

Wellington is running for County Council District 1. District 1 includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase,

Kensington, Potomac and Poolesville and extends from the Washington D.C. line to Frederick

County. The eastern boundary is Darnestown Road, the western boundary is the Potomac

River.

Responsibilities include:

● Developing and implementing the Finance Plan

● Managing the Finance Committee and working closely with donors and stakeholders

● Planning and executing events, including large-scale events with high profile

surrogates

● Preparing detailed briefing materials for the principal

● Staffing the principal for events, meetings, and call time

● Managing NGP database

Qualifications and Requirements:

● 1-2 cycles of campaign finance experience

● Experience working with NGP

● Ability to balance and prioritize multiple projects

● Excellent time management, planning, troubleshooting, and communication skills

● Highly detail oriented

● Ability to perform duties in a fast-paced campaign atmosphere

● Access to vehicle to attend events throughout District 1, Montgomery County MD

● Availability during evening and weekend hours

Compensation is $5000 per month.

Send your resume to: meredith@meredithwellington.com