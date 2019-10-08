Finance Director: Julia Brownley for Congress

Deputy Finance Director/Call Time Manager
The Julia Brownley for Congress campaign is seeking a full-time Deputy Finance Director/Call Time Manager to manage and facilitate fundraising efforts, with a specific focus on call time and individual fundraising. This position will also serve as a political liaison for Congresswoman Julia Brownley at local and state political events. This is a great position for someone ready to step up from Call Time Manager to Finance Director, and beyond. Learn all the nuts and bolts of a top tier Congressional campaign.
About Julia Brownley for Congress
Julia Brownley has been representing the California’s 26th District since 2013. CA-26 is located in Southern California and includes most of Ventura County and a portion of Los Angeles County. Julia Brownley is seeking reelection in November 2020.
Job Responsibilities
The Deputy Finance Director/Call Time Manager is based in Ventura County.
Responsibilities include:
• Adapting and executing +$2M 2020 cycle plan
• Managing revenue streams including call time, digital, direct mail, and events
• Working directly with Member to execute call time program
• Soliciting large California and national donors
• Working directly with PAC consultant to execute PAC fundraising plan
• Serving as a liaison to the campaign at local party and activist events
• Drafting fundraising emails and coordinating NGP digital tools
• Tracking candidate and PAC campaign finance reports
Qualifications
We’re seeking candidates who excel in relationship-building, are results oriented, a self-starter, highly detail oriented, have strong project management skills, and a deep commitment to Democratic politics and values.
You should have:
• Bachelor’s Degree in a related field
• A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships
• Familiarity and experience with: NGP, Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Blue State Digital.
