Finance Director: Julia Brownley for Congress

Deputy Finance Director/Call Time Manager

The Julia Brownley for Congress campaign is seeking a full-time Deputy Finance Director/Call Time Manager to manage and facilitate fundraising efforts, with a specific focus on call time and individual fundraising. This position will also serve as a political liaison for Congresswoman Julia Brownley at local and state political events. This is a great position for someone ready to step up from Call Time Manager to Finance Director, and beyond. Learn all the nuts and bolts of a top tier Congressional campaign.

About Julia Brownley for Congress

Julia Brownley has been representing the California’s 26th District since 2013. CA-26 is located in Southern California and includes most of Ventura County and a portion of Los Angeles County. Julia Brownley is seeking reelection in November 2020.

Job Responsibilities

The Deputy Finance Director/Call Time Manager is based in Ventura County.

Responsibilities include:

• Adapting and executing +$2M 2020 cycle plan

• Managing revenue streams including call time, digital, direct mail, and events

• Working directly with Member to execute call time program

• Soliciting large California and national donors

• Working directly with PAC consultant to execute PAC fundraising plan

• Serving as a liaison to the campaign at local party and activist events

• Drafting fundraising emails and coordinating NGP digital tools

• Tracking candidate and PAC campaign finance reports

Qualifications

We’re seeking candidates who excel in relationship-building, are results oriented, a self-starter, highly detail oriented, have strong project management skills, and a deep commitment to Democratic politics and values.

You should have:

• Bachelor’s Degree in a related field

• A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships

• Familiarity and experience with: NGP, Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Blue State Digital.