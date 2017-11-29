Field Organizer (Interim)

The Humane Society Legislative Fund (HSLF) is a 501(c)(4) organization which seeks to pass animal protection laws at the state and federal level, to educate the public about animal protection issues, and to support humane candidates for office. HSLF is seeking a Field Organizer, who will promote our animal protection goals by organizing a grassroots engagement campaign in targeted congressional districts and subsequent political action in those districts.

This position will be responsible for:

Increasing citizen awareness on current animal welfare issues and exposing incumbent voting records on these issues;

Recruiting and managing volunteers to build cohesive teams;

Training animal protection advocates to engage in the political process;

Developing integrated campaign plans and budgets for HSLF to support or oppose candidates, including independent expenditure materials and Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts;

Utilizing the latest micro-targeting technologies, training volunteer teams to master sophisticated door-to-door strategies with customized scripts for multiple household types;

Establishing and implementing goals to motivate door-saturation teams to achieve certain door-knocking milestones within a precise campaign schedule;

Coordinating indirect voter contact programs to motivate and mobilize voters;

Deploying ballot-chase teams to maximize early voting turnout of low-propensity voters;

Representing HSLF at meetings and community events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required;

Minimum of two or more years of experience in holding elected office, political campaigns, and/or working for a 501(c)(4);

Experience developing and organizing candidate or independent expenditure campaigns;

Experience with door to door campaigning;

Experience in recruiting, training, motivating and leading volunteers;

Ability to train and lead volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including public speaking and persuasive skills;

Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to relate to a wide variety of voters;

Ability to work independently and in team settings;

Strong multitasking abilities;

Ability to work long and irregular hours including weekends during campaigns;

Tenacity to accomplish goals and execute precisely-timed campaign plans;

Basic computer literacy and database skills;

Willingness to relocate temporarily to a specific Congressional district (to be determined).

Please submit a cover letter and resumé using this form or fax to 301-548-7701. This position will report to our Washington, DC office and work in Congressional districts (to be determined).

Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identify, disability, marital or parental status, or protected veteran status EOE