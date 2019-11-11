Federal Relations Coordinator

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

The Federal Relations Team executes strategies of engagement with federal policymakers and key national partners across all of Families USA’s program areas. The team builds and maintain relationships with key staff in Congress, the current Administration and other external partners at national organizations to advance the organization’s mission and goals. We are looking for a candidate that has a true passion for health care policy and social justice issues.

Our ideal candidate will:

o Monitor and track proposed legislation, legislative actions and administrative actions.

o Draft emails, letters, and other correspondence.

o Manage Federal Relations contacts and communications in MailChimp email platform.

o Assist the Federal Relations team in the scheduling and facilitation of meetings with Capitol Hill and Administration officials.

o Conduct research and policy analysis of legislative and administrative proposals, and candidate platforms.

o Assist in the coordination of various multi-stakeholder coalitions.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree and 1-2 years’ of experience working on Capitol Hill and/or in a health policy/advocacy a plus. Experience with MailChimp and Asana or other project management software. Excellent research, writing and editing skills with knowledge of Congress and the legislative and regulatory process. This is an ideal position for a recent college graduate.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We offer an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b), 3+ weeks’ vacation, nine (9) Federal holidays and our office is closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, onsite fitness center, and many more exciting benefit programs.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s website and include in your application: your cover letter, resume, and desired salary. Cover letter and resume will be also used as writing samples. Direct hire only – no recruiters. EEO.