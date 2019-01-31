Federal Outreach Associate at the Mercatus Center

The Mercatus Center at George Mason University is seeking a Federal Outreach Associate to join our Outreach team. In this role, you will assist with strategic planning and management of research dissemination to Congress and federal agencies focused on the effects of regulatory policy on technological innovation, economic growth, and economic mobility. This role reports to the Director of Federal Outreach, and works closely with members of the outreach, communications, and research teams.

Role Responsibilities

-Establish and develop rapport with congressional offices, public affairs liaisons at federal agencies, and national and provincial government officials in Canada

-Provide scholars with up-to-date information about current and anticipated policy action relevant to Mercatus research projects

-Secure opportunities for scholars to engage with policy staff and policymakers through briefings and other educational forums

-Develop and enhance strategies, tactics, and networks for the dissemination of Mercatus research products to relevant policy audiences, including the responsibility to:

-Coordinate internal communications and workflow among members of the Policy Research, Federal Outreach, Communications and Marketing, and Events teams working on regulatory process, regulatory budgeting, data analytics of regulatory effects, and financial services regulation

-Assist Mercatus Outreach and Policy Research teams in identifying the highest value research that Mercatus scholars can contribute to regulatory policy development, including original working papers and short-form research products

-Ensure Mercatus research products are presented to Capitol Hill, federal agencies, and other outreach audiences in timely, accessible formats, including emails, audio clips, and public events, and

-Identify opportunities for collaboration among Mercatus research fellows, Mercatus affiliated scholars, and policy experts at other organizations and universities

Qualifications

-Project management experience and a solid understanding of the legislative process. A working knowledge of regulatory policymaking is preferred.

-3-5 years of experience working on Capitol Hill or in a federal agency

-Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including short-form writing experience

-Experience with a customer relationship management (CRM) software (e.g., Salesforce) is preferred

-Strong interpersonal and networking skills

-Proven experience balancing multiple responsibilities

-Interest in market-oriented ideas and desire to learn more about economics

Help Us Grow

Please submit your cover letter and resume through our online application process: https://lnkd.in/emAcb66. Your cover letter must indicate your interest in the Mercatus Center’s mission.

Employee Benefits

Salary is competitive and will be commensurate with experience. In addition, Mercatus provides excellent benefits to all individual employees, including full health and dental coverage, flexible spending accounts, long-term disability and life insurance, a 403(b) retirement savings program, a parking permit, and free credits at George Mason University.

About the Mercatus Center at George Mason University

For over 25 years, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University has been the world’s premier university source for market-oriented ideas-bridging the gap between academic ideas and real-world problems. A university-based research center, Mercatus works to advance knowledge about how markets work to improve our lives by training graduate students, conducting research, and applying sound economics to offer solutions to society’s most pressing problems.