Executive Vice President of Programs & Strategy at the National Immigration Law Center

Founded in 1979, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is a leading non-profit organization (501(c)3) in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their loved ones. NILC’s mission is grounded in the belief that everyone living in the U.S. regardless of race, gender/gender identity, immigration status, or economic status — should have equal access to justice, resources, and educational and economic opportunities that enable them to achieve their full human potential. Together, NILC and the affiliated NILC Immigrant Justice Fund (IJF), a 501(c)4 organization, work to advocate more directly for federal immigration reform policies. NILC is committed to advancing its mission — which intersects race, immigration status, and class — through racial, economic, and gender justice and equity orientation.

NILC is at an exciting moment in its organizational trajectory, supporting our five-year strategic framework and scaling the organization and its work through influencing systems, policy advocacy at the federal and state levels, engaging in movement and power building, and narrative and culture strategies in addition to continuous improvements to our operational model. NILC is evolving its executive leadership structure to sustain healthy growth, systems, and culture and to live into greater shared leadership, role clarity, and accountability. Over the next 12-24 months, NILC is inviting an interim ED/President to steward the shift toward a permanent, evolved leadership team and infrastructure that will sustain and support the next chapter of growth for the organization and its impact. To that end, NILC invites nominations and applications for the position of Executive Vice President of Programs & Strategy (EVP), who will provide important, executive leadership both to NILC, the IJF, and the immigrant justice movement during a dynamic time by guiding internal and external alignment and integration of NILC’s strategic framework to program activities and goals.

The ideal candidate for EVP will be a seasoned manager and skilled communicator who thrives in a complex, multistakeholder environment and has demonstrated success developing, implementing, and externally representing a multipronged strategy for successful outcomes. They will have experience at the executive level managing high-performing teams and driving collaborative decision-making. They will ideally bring political savvy and experience in advancing effective policy at both the state and federal levels as well as additional lived and professional experience relevant to NILC’s work. They will be an entrepreneurial, results-driven, relationship builder who is committed to NILC’s mission and values of racial justice & equity, valuing diversity, fostering partnerships & collaboration, encouraging respect & personal well-being, and striving for transparency, integrity, and honesty.

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES AHEAD FOR THE EVP AT NILC

The Executive Vice President of Programs & Strategy (EVP) serves as a critical member of the NILC Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and advances the NILC mission by acting as the strategic leader for the on-going execution of the NILC/Immigrant Justice Fund (IJF) Strategic Framework from a programmatic lens. In collaboration with the organization’s President, program leaders, and subject matter experts, the EVP drives the planning and execution of NILC’s advocacy, policy, and legal strategies. Leveraging these and additional partnerships, this position will engender an organization-wide commitment to strategic clarity by building the organization’s programmatic capacity to the scale required to carry out the strategic impact as outlined in the strategic framework.

An experienced, inspirational, and decisive leader who knows how to leverage relationship and organizational influence to drive progress, the EVP will advance a robust strategy for immigrant justice that is people- and community-centered and grounded in intersectional rights, needs, and opportunities of immigrants and their loved ones. This role is external-facing and strategy oriented, driving the big picture strategy and prioritization of NILC’s program work alongside external relationship building using knowledge, skills, and expertise of the overall immigrant rights movement and political landscape. The successful candidate will refine and clarify organizational process and strategy—for themselves and for each programmatic function, ensuring that all stakeholders understand the details of an evolving strategic framework, the process through with their input is received and considered, and how their work connects to the organization’s vision and impact.

NILC has a strong partnership with the labor movement and has welcomed an ongoing collective bargaining process with its staff union. This role is not a member of the Bargaining Unit.

For the full position description and to apply, please visit: https://npag.com/nilc-evp-programs-strategy

WORK LOCATION AND COMPENSATION

Location & Travel: All staff are currently working remotely, and all travel is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post pandemic, up to 10-20% of overnight interstate travel may be required; travel is typically quarterly to the NILC Washington, DC office or another location within the US for 3-5 nights.

Compensation: NILC’s compensation philosophy is to pay competitively in the nonprofit sector and ensure equity across the organization. The salary range for this role is $190,600 – $238,300 per year. Compensation for the role will depend on several factors including qualifications, skills, competencies, and experience.

NILC provides an incredible benefit package that includes employer-paid healthcare coverage (100% for employees and 75% for dependents), employer-supported dental and vision coverage, a 403(b)-retirement plan including an automatic contribution from NILC, paid parental leave, monthly cell phone and wellness stipends, pre-tax accounts for transit, health, and childcare benefits (FSA), and employer-paid short- and long-term disability and life insurance. NILC also provides a generous paid-time-off policy, 15 holidays and a one-week company-wide holiday in December and 22 days of paid time off annually (increased to 32 after 2 years of employment).

NILC is also a qualifying public service employer, which means all full-time NILC employees qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program. To learn more about the program, please visit: https://studentaid.gov/pslf/.

Physical Demands

• Remaining in a stationary position, often sitting or standing for prolonged periods.

• Communicating with others to exchange information.

• Repeating motions, like typing or answering a phone, that may include the wrists, hands and/or fingers.

TO APPLY

For more about the National Immigration Law Center, please visit: www.nilc.org

For more about the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund, please visit: www.immigrantjusticefund.org

This search is being led by Katherine Jacobs and Sharon Gerstman of NPAG. Due to the pace of this search, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website.

NILC is an equal opportunity employer. We strongly encourage applications from women, people of color, and bilingual and bicultural individuals, as well as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, color, marital status, or medical condition including acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and AIDS-related conditions. Applicants with Disabilities: Reasonable accommodation will be made so that qualified disabled applicants may participate in the application process. Please advise in writing of special needs at the time of application.