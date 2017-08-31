Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

As one of the nation’s leading public health advocacy organizations, the Trust for America’s Health (TFAH) is dedicated to saving lives by protecting the health of every community and working to make disease prevention a national priority. TFAH’s strategic agenda focuses on ensuring and strengthening sufficient and sustained resources for an improved core public health system; improving the integration of the public health and health care systems to achieve better results in reducing health problems and delivering value-based results; and building partnerships and collaboration across sectors to promote effective approaches to address the social determinants of health. The organization is deeply committed to working to close the health gaps across racial, ethnic, geographic, and economic disparities.

At a pivotal time for the organization with a new President and CEO, TFAH now seeks a new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to help create and chart a new strategic path that builds on the organization’s legacy and strengths while also adapting to the changing healthcare landscape. The new EVP & COO will work closely with the CEO, engaging new funding partners and a dynamic and expanded board, to maximize its capacity to improve and advance an effective public health system and address the intersectionality of complex issues that impact public health. The new EVP & COO will serve in a vital and integral leadership role, helping to shape new strategic initiatives, managing TFAH’s core business functions and internal operations, providing leadership and support to TFAH’s staff, and serving as an external face to advance TFAH’s brand recognition among its many stakeholders.

The ideal candidate will be a seasoned and innovative leader with deep knowledge of the health policy landscape including public health systems, health care delivery, health financing systems, and understanding of the impact of the social determinants of health from the perspective of other sectors. S/he will have a demonstrated track-record driving advocacy, policy, and program development to advance public health; sophisticated expertise in leveraging media attention to spotlight new and emerging issues; and, an ambassadorial approach that passionately articulates the evidence and analysis supporting policy change. Additionally, s/he will have exceptional organizational leadership skills with the proven ability to motivate and manage a small but committed group of professionals in pursuit of important goals and lasting change; strong analytical, project management, and decision-making skills with the ability to solve problems and exercise good-judgment in a fast-paced environment; and will have a proven fundraising record with deep experience in financial management and grants administration. A Master’s Degree in Public Policy, Public Health or Juris Doctor or the equivalent is strongly preferred.

TO APPLY

Trust for America’s Health has retained the services of Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group in this recruitment. For a full position description, please visit: http://nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/tfah-evp/

Applications, including a cover letter, describing your interest and qualifications, your resume (in Word format), salary history, and where you learned of the position should be sent to:

TFAH-EVP@nonprofitprofessionals.com.

Trust for America’s Health is an equal opportunity employer and proudly values diversity. Candidates of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.