Executive Staff Assistant

We are currently seeking an Executive Assistant. The individual that this person will be supporting is a former President of a DC Policy Institution and currently a Professor, Author and Public Speaker. This position is a temporary to hire opportunity and remote, but candidates based in DC or Boston are preferred. This could be a great opportunity for someone who was a scheduler, looking to do something different. The ideal candidate for this dynamic position will possess:

Extremely strong organization skills, thorough attention to detail, a can-do attitude, a keen sense for prioritizing and juggling multiple tasks, and a high degree of tact, professionalism, and discretion.

Responsibilities

Provide sophisticated calendar management. Prioritize inquiries and requests while troubleshooting conflicts; make judgements and recommendations to ensure smooth engagements. Schedule internal and external meetings.

Serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies. Prioritize and determine appropriate course of action, referral, or response, exercising excellent judgment.

Make travel and accommodation arrangements and create detailed trip itineraries.

Complete a broad variety of administrative tasks, including:

assisting with special projects and course support (minimal);

composing and preparing correspondence;

maintaining contact lists;

creating and processing monthly expense reports and assisting with other administrative financial tasks, as needed.

Anticipate needs in advance of travel, meetings, events, etc. and create detailed preparation documents and event briefings, as directed.

Assist with communications and media relations functions, including sending communications update emails, assisting with social media, as directed, coordinating bookings.

Replenish office materials and supplies, as needed, including acquiring research materials and books.

Other projects/duties as assigned.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must be professional, with exceptionally strong organizational and time management skills, combined with a thorough attention to detail. They must be able to exercise independent judgment and have excellent written and verbal communication skills. The ideal candidate is discreet and has the temperament to communicate with a variety of personalities in a tactful, pleasant, and professional manner.

Additional qualifications include:

Bachelor’s degree and 3+ years of work experience as an Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant or similar role, supporting high-level, busy professionals.

Excellent MS Office knowledge, including: Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Demonstrated experience prioritizing tasks, organizing a daily workload, and ability to react with appropriate levels of urgency to situations and events that require a quick response or turnaround.

Familiarity with office technology and applications, and technical proficiency related to Apple products.

A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills.