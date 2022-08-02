Executive Program Officer, Project On Government Oversight

Founded in 1981 in partnership with whistleblowers, the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) is a nonpartisan independent watchdog that works to expose waste, corruption, abuse of power, and other instances where the government fails to serve the public. We champion reforms to achieve a more effective, ethical, and accountable federal government that safeguards constitutional principles. POGO has an over $7 million annual budget that supports a staff of over 50 employees.

POGO’s Executive team is looking for a talented Executive Program Officer (EPO) to oversee the planning and execution of POGO’s programming and ensures that it reflects long-term and short-term strategic priorities. The EPO consults with the executive team members and POGO’s programmatic teams to set strategic goals – teams include Investigations and Research, Policy, Center for Defense Information, The Constitution Project, the Congressional Oversight Initiative, and Civic Engagement. The Executive Program Officer reports directly to the Executive Director.

We encourage potential applicants to apply even if they only have experience or familiarity in some of the areas described below. We fully recognize that many great candidates will not have experience in all of the areas we list, or may have relevant experiences and skills that we have not listed or considered.

Responsibilities include:

In coordination with the executive director and the rest of the executive team, play a leadership role in the overall development, strategic planning, service delivery, and management of the organization’s program work across multiple teams, including yearly and quarterly priority objective setting and evaluation.

Oversee the coordination, integration, review, and evaluation of six program areas and related services, promoting collaborative relationships between program teams and ensuring that the expectations of the executive team and other relevant stakeholders are consistently met.

Directly supervise program directors and work closely with staff to coordinate among all teams.

Assist directors in creating and actively maintaining program work plans and programmatic evaluation metrics.

Oversee team projects to ensure alignment with organizational priorities and consistency across teams.

Foster a highly effective work culture with strong leadership development to all staff through quality coaching and feedback.

Lead directors, managers, and other senior staff on how to proactively engage in improving program management, with an interest toward objectives and keys results.

Promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion both internally and externally in POGO materials.

Assist in creating an effective reform, advocacy, and communication strategy to engage policy makers, the media, and organizational stakeholders that reflect organizational priorities.

Provide media assistance in areas where subject matter expertise has been obtained.

Supply program highlights at staff and board meetings based on previous quarterly goals and impacts and outline upcoming team priorities.

Deploy resources efficiently and effectively toward organizational goals, working with staff to effectively balance workload and prevent burnout.

Assist the Foundations and Individual Giving teams as needed or required.

Other duties as required to accomplish POGO’s mission.

Qualifications include:

Minimum of five years of senior leadership experience in a nonprofit, governmental, or other philanthropic organization overseeing multiple programs or contracts

Demonstrated experience managing a high-performing team in a multi-discipline structure, which included professional development and mentorship.

Demonstrated experience managing and balancing multiple work streams and work styles to ensure organizational priorities are met.

Strong relationship builder with the ability to find common ground, build consensus where possible, and strengthen collaboration among organizational teams and diverse external stakeholders.

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills.

Capacity to bring innovative approaches to complex public policy challenges and deliver impact related to programmatic goals.

Ability to deliver stakeholder buy-in for program goals

Strong focus on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in internal operations and program work.

Willingness to perform evening/weekend work as occasionally required.

Sound judgement in handling sensitive and confidential matters.

Demonstrated commitment to working in a nonpartisan manner with diverse stakeholders and policy makers.

(+) Deep knowledge of federal government operations or program a plus, but not required.

(+) Advanced degree in business, public administration, non-profit management, or a related field a plus, but not required.

(+) Leadership experience, ideally involving managing one or more teams in the areas of investigative journalism, policy/advocacy, or civic engagement a plus, but not required.

Compensation, benefits, and other information:

Candidate must be located in the DC area or available to travel regularly to DC for in person meetings on the Hill, with executive branch officials, and with other stakeholders in and around the DC area when needed.

This is a full-time position and includes the listed benefits.

Competitive nonprofit salary starting at $122K

Health, dental, and vision insurance

403(b) employee investment plan available, with employer retirement contribution through a SEP IRA once eligible

Life insurance and long-term disability coverage

Metro SmarTrip benefits participation available

Paid holiday, vacation, and sick leave

To Apply: Submit cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. https://pogo.breezy.hr/p/c8fe69f30f15

Application Deadline: August 25th