Executive Office Assistant – Work From Home

The Council for American Private Education (CAPE) is seeking a part-time Executive Office Assistant to partner with the Executive Director in administering this nonprofit organization with a small staff but large responsibilities.

CAPE is a coalition of national organizations and state affiliates serving private elementary and secondary schools. There are over 33,000 private schools in the United States; one in four of the nation’s schools is a private school. More than five million students (10 percent of all students) attend them. CAPE member organizations represent about 80 percent of private school enrollment nationwide.

The Executive Office Assistant would play a critical role in the operation of the organization. The Executive Office Assistant’s responsibilities include but are not limited to:

• Planning board meetings and other special events

• Writing fundraising appeals

• Processing applications for the Blue Ribbon Schools program

• Coordinating with corporate sponsors

• Assisting with the CAPE Legislative Action Center and other outreach efforts

• Maintaining the computer database and paper filing system

• Answering and returning phone calls

The Executive Office Assistant would work from home and would have the benefit of – and would also have to demonstrate – a significant amount of flexibility. The Executive Office Assistant would need to be responsive to the Executive Director even while not sharing the same office space. Strong organizational skills are absolutely essential, as is the ability to operate professionally and effectively without in-person oversight. Qualified candidates will have experience and skills with MS Word, Excel, and other office applications.

It is necessary that the Executive Office Assistant live in the Washington, DC area as occasional travel into the city and periodic in-person coordination with the Executive Director is required. The position is year-round.

This is an excellent opportunity for a strong self-starter eager to help advance the cause of private education and interested in assisting with school choice advocacy.

Qualified candidates should email a cover letter and resume to: resume@capenet.org. No phone calls please.