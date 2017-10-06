Executive Director/General Manager – Building & Construction – WDC

Location: Washington, DC

What are we looking for?

The Account Executive is responsible for the day-to-day activity for four associations in Kellen’s building & construction portfolio. The incumbent’s chief responsibilities include supervision of the account team, oversight of ongoing projects and activities, financial tracking, analysis, monitoring, and reporting, and accountability to the boards of directors for both associations for the overall administration of the accounts.

What will You do?

Ensure that the clients and their members are being supported in the best possible way

You will arrange consistent periodic staff update meetings to provide feedback to the account team as well as to solicit their input and allow an opportunity for staff to exchange ideas and information

You will assist the staff team in oversight of the committees and task forces, and provide input where appropriate

Where appropriate, the Account Executive will represent the associations in public forums

You will also be responsible to ensure that the accounts are in agreement with best

practices and contractual terms as defined as a part of the Kellen Company’s commitment to excellence

You are also responsible to track progress toward strategic planning goals of the associations, and to report on the progress towards achieving those goals

Where necessary, you will propose actions to achieve specific goals or tasks as defined by the boards if progress is limited or there is no activity toward the goal

The Account Executive will provide timely, detailed analysis of the association financial statements as prepared by the Accounting Department to the association treasurers

This analysis will include a comparison of budget to actual dollars, percentage of annual budget where there may be discrepancies, explanation of discrepancies, as well as financial projections

Administratively, it is up to the Account Executive to ensure that the account team is in compliance with the “best practices” defined by Kellen and desired by the clients

You are also responsible to: coordinate schedules of activities, and ensure that they are met

Monitor association action items and ensure they are completed or in progress

Administer policies defined by the associations or Kellen, and ensure that the team is in compliance.

Am I qualified?

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required

Minimum of 5-10 years of experience is required

Experience with associations and government relations is a plus

High energy, versatile and multi-task oriented, self-directed once trained on assigned tasks, and able to handle diverse details at one time

Computer literate with a “can do” approach to diverse software packages including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook

Excellent communication (written & verbal) and proofreading skills

Must be a positive team player in a challenging and ever-changing environment

Flexibility under competing priorities and changing deadlines

Excellent focus and able to manage and balance priorities

Highly detail oriented

Professional demeanor and appearance at all times

Ability to travel

Ability to set priorities and keep multiple projects and tasks moving forward

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

What do we offer?

A congenial atmosphere where teamwork abounds and your efforts are truly appreciated. We work hard, but also strive for work/life balance. We are an ESOP, so everyone has a stake in the performance of the company. Fun stuff includes parties, summer picnic, employee recognition, a summer Friday’s program and we close early before holidays! We’ve got great benefits including medical, dental, a health club onsite, paid vacation, holidays, a 401(k), tuition reimbursement and a new office soon.

This is a great opportunity for the right candidate, seeking to make his or her mark in this well-established, international company with exposure to multiple clients and industries.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and salary requirements for consideration.