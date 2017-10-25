Executive Director – WDC

Washington, DC

What are we looking for?

We are seeking an accomplished leader with demonstrated success in driving business growth, managing client and sponsor relationships, building and representing a brand, and overseeing operations. The position will be responsible for the overall strategic, operational, and financial well-being of the organization. They will work closely with the Board of Directors to implement and manage all policies, programs, services and practices for the association.

What will you do?

Plan, direct, monitor, analyze and communicate association finances, including annual budgets, monthly statements (including interpretation and forecasting), and investments.

Drive membership growth through recruitment and retention, engagement and recognition.

Monitor, evaluate and optimize performance of association programs against goals.

Oversee all functional areas of operations, including membership development, event management (annual conference, trade show and regional events), sponsorship and partnerships, education and certification management, marketing, information technology and the education foundation.

Provide governance leadership and support to the board of directors, committees and task forces, ensuring a process to identify and recruit future leaders, establish policy and provide overall direction for the business.

Liaison with various committees including attending meetings and preparing minutes, as appropriate

Create and maintain partnerships/relationships with related industry organizations to increase awareness and grow client membership

Ensure staff resources and deliverables are focused on client objectives

Be conversant in industry trends and be the “voice of the industry”, as needed

Implement client directives and Identify new member benefits, emerging trends and actions to positively grow the association clients

Approve monthly expenses and prepare budgets for approval

Allocate resources and act as the main liaison between the board and staff.

Initiate and anticipate potential to enhance and grow non-dues revenue, identifying sales opportunities and representing the association in the external community

Other duties as assigned.

Am I Qualified?

Bachelor’s degree required in business administration, marketing, communications or associated disciplines; knowledge of manufacturing industries helpful

A minimum of 7-10 years of executive management experience with demonstrated organizational, operational and leadership experience. .

Association management or non-profit experience required.

Experience within association management required.

Building or construction industry experience helpful

Must have a high level of strategic and financial management experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to develop and maintain key industry and association relationships.

Proficiency in results driven sales and negotiation skills.

Solid track record of working with volunteer Boards as well as excellent oral and written skills.

Marketing/communications experience a plus

What do we offer?

A congenial atmosphere where teamwork abounds and your efforts are truly appreciated. We work hard, but also strive for work/life balance. We are an ESOP, so everyone has a stake in the performance of the company. Fun stuff includes parties, summer picnic, employee recognition, a summer Friday’s program and we close early before holidays! We’ve got great benefits including medical, dental, a health club onsite, paid vacation, holidays, a 401(k), tuition reimbursement and a new office soon.

This is a great opportunity for the right candidate, seeking to make his or her mark in this well-established, international company with exposure to multiple clients and industries.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and salary requirements for consideration.