Executive Director- Political and Public Affairs Partnership

Cheddar, Inc. (Division of Altice USA)

Washington, DC

As we approach the 2020 election cycle, we are looking for a highly motivated sales expert to be based in Washington, DC to drive political and public affairs revenue for Altice News (Cheddar, News12 and i24).

The right candidate has experience in both political and public policy advertising and is relentless in their pursuit to drive revenue outcomes while providing customized solutions that drive client success. An Altice News Account Executive is a tireless individual who wants to have a hand in shaping the future of media and is responsible for meeting and exceeding all sales goals.

Responsibilities:

• Build a book of new business within the political and public affairs category

• Strategically and creatively build a pipeline of sales targets.

• Partner with Account Managers to manage, renew and upsell existing clients, ensuring clients’ needs are being met.

• Accurately project and forecast activity of all accounts.

• Prepare quality proposals and respond to RFPs in a timely manner.

• Develop presentations and marketing materials.

Qualifications:

• Based in Washington, DC with 5+ years sales experience within the election-cycle and public affairs advertising industry

• Previous experience successfully driving revenue tied to issue-based or corporate reputation initiatives through prospecting, discovery, pitching, closing and renewing business preferred.

• Outstanding presentation and communications skills, including negotiation skills and the ability to sell the value of a premium offering, not just the program or price.

• Familiarity with linear and connected video, OTT platforms, and the traditional TV ecosystem.

• Able to understand and leverage data.

• Familiarity with Cheddar – content, distribution partners, business model.

• Ability to thrive and be highly effective in a fast-paced environment

To apply, please visit: https://www.alticeusacareers.com/job/senior-account-executive-sales-washington-dc-23306/

About Cheddar:

Cheddar is a live Post Cable Network focused on covering the most innovative products, technologies, and services transforming our lives. Our mission is to provide information and utility on the platforms that matter for our users. Cheddar has two live broadcast networks across many platforms, including Sling, DirecTV Now, and Samsung TVPlus.

In June 2019, Cheddar was acquired by Altice USA, which not only broadened our news portfolio to include News12 and i24, but it opened Cheddar up to a new world of data-driven advertising opportunities (via a4) across even more platforms including linear TV. Cheddar now has the ability to target specific household audiences across all screens. Cheddar’s team is growing, our products are diversifying, and infrastructure is becoming more complex – at an extremely fast pace.

Altice USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to recruiting, hiring and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds regardless of gender, race, color, creed, national origin, religion, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law.