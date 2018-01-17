Executive Director – LPAC

LPAC, the nation’s only lesbian political action committee (PAC), seeks a dynamic, inclusive, motivated leader with significant fundraising and political experience to serve as its Executive Director. The successful candidate will have led and/or built an enterprise through programmatic and organizational growth and have attracted the financial and human resources necessary to achieve impact. LPAC seeks a leader who can expand its political, fundraising, and advocacy reach, and can firmly establish it as the political home for LGBTQ women and their allies.

LPAC Overview

LPAC is a political movement working to ignite the political energies of lesbians and queer women. And LPAC is a political action community – bolstered by many.

LPAC was formed in July 2012 by a group of committed activists and donors who saw the need for LGBTQ women to have a more prominent role in influencing the political and social landscape. LPAC was founded as a values-based Super PAC that endorses candidates who champion LGBTQ equality, women’s rights, and social justice. Now, five years strong, our mission remains: to politically activate lesbians and queer women to elect candidates who champion women’s and LGBTQ equality and gender, racial and economic justice.

Since its launch, LPAC has raised $4.4 million dollars, from more than 4,100 individuals, directly given away $1.5 million dollars to campaigns that advance equality and justice, and spent an equal amount on education and media to promote those campaigns. LPAC receives donations at many levels, a majority of these come from grassroots donors contributing less than $100 dollars.

LPAC has endorsed and supported more than 90 candidates, organized lesbians and queer women to participate politically, and contributed in significant ways to key political campaigns. Among the critical campaigns which LPAC has supported are the following: Senator Tammy Baldwin’s first run for Senate (to which LPAC contributed $225,000); key ballot initiatives to defend reproductive freedom and win marriage equality; Hillary Clinton’s presidential race (LPAC helped raise more than $650,000); and, in 2017, the mayoral race in Seattle (won by Jenny Durkan), the gubernatorial election in New Jersey (won by Phil Murphy), and six state delegate races in Virginia (won by exciting, diverse candidates).

Position Overview

LPAC’s Executive Director will lead the charge to grow LPAC as a political movement and a political action community. Our next leader will develop political and organizing strategies that inspire LGBTQ women and our allies to get involved politically, and that help to elect candidates who champion women’s and LGBTQ equality, and gender, racial, economic and social justice. The Executive Director will design innovative strategies to engage and motivate LGBTQ women and our allies, raise funds for LPAC’s work, grow LPAC’s capacity as a political organization and expand LPAC’s brand.

LPAC is at pivotal moment. With a committed board of directors, a database of more than 22,000 supporters, a history of successful events, and a track record of effective political endorsements, LPAC has tremendous potential to be THE political vehicle for lesbians and queer women interested in winning change through electoral movement building, especially for those who have not yet found a political home for their values, beliefs, principles, and politics.

The Executive Director will join an organization with this strong foundation in place, and with great aspirations. LPAC wants to grow in size . We want to draw supporters from across the country where we know there are many thousands of LGBTQ women and our allies who have yet to come to know LPAC, much less understand its unique value proposition and mission. The successful candidate will be energized by this challenge and driven to create a truly broad-based and powerful Lesbian Political Action Community.

Engaging communities alienated from mainstream politics requires passion and vision. Inspiring people to participate and give in the context of hostile policies, and callous political leadership requires imagination and courage. Raising funds for political candidates and campaigns when money corrupts so much of politics, and for an organization that believes strongly in campaign finance reform, requires perseverance and creativity. LPAC’s next leader embodies these qualities and is emboldened by the possibilities.

LPAC’s Executive Director will engage in the following duties:

• Devise political, organizing, educational and community building strategies to advance LPAC’s vision of increased political activation of lesbian and queer women.

• Lead all programmatic, development, marketing, administrative and fiscal operations.

• Write, develop, and implement political strategies and operationalize these plans to advance LPAC’s engagement in national, state, local elections in which LPAC has endorsed candidates or campaigns.

• Design and lead all fundraising efforts, including development of winning messages to secure contributions; identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of donors from across the giving spectrum; creation and management of public events; and development of new strategies for revenue generation.

• Oversee new and traditional media strategies to communicate LPAC’s political objectives in each election cycle, and to increase awareness of the organization and its mission.

• Design and implement marketing strategies to significantly grow LPAC’s reach, grow its list and database of supporters; strengthen marketing and movement building through social media; and increase awareness of LPAC’s mission and objectives among our target audiences of LGBTQ women and our allies.

• Integrate and utilize communications strategies to advance the community- building objectives of LPAC to activate and engage more lesbians and queer women into political participation.

• Represent LPAC’s publicly as media spokesperson.

• Represent LPAC at key tables, in coalitions and meetings with allied organizations.

• Develop and strengthen LPAC’s political program by continuously engaging candidates, allied organizations, elected officials, and political parties.

• Work with LPAC Board chair and governance committee to implement strategic and high-profile Board recruitment and management.

• Work with Board on strategic planning, fundraising, political strategy, marketing, budgeting, and financial management.

• Lead hiring of all professional and administrative positions for LPAC with input from Board.

• Supervise, mentor, and provide leadership for LPAC staff, including consultants and contractors.

• Oversee legal PAC compliance.

Recognizing that no one candidate will bring all the qualifications listed here, these are some of the key factors the search committee will consider as part of the interview and decision-making process.

Qualifications

• A proven strategic innovator with a record of success in a leadership and managerial position – in social movements, politics, labor, government, business, academia, philanthropy, or the nonprofit sector.

• Deep familiarity with and passion for lesbian communities, LGBTQ rights and realities, women’s rights and gender, social, racial and economic justice.

• Demonstrated record of fundraising at/exceeding $1M– including identifying and soliciting major donors, planning and executing events, and developing and executing fundraising campaigns, as well as an appetite and aptitude for political fundraising strategy and implementation.

• Knowledgeable about and/or experience in designing political and electoral strategies, working with political action committees (PACs), leading or engaging in political campaigns and election-related organizing

• Ability to enlist people into an aspirational vision for the organization.

• Relationship builder with relationship centered leadership.

• Effective communicator and dynamic speaker, with experience in digital and traditional media, and comfort with public presentations

• Financial management, compliance, and budgeting experience.

• Excellent written and oral communications skills and an ability to articulate a vision that compels and inspires the public, donors, coalition partners, and government policymakers.

• Knowledge of the principles and practices required for the effective leadership and management of a nonprofit advocacy organization or PAC.

• Experience and facility with Board leadership, development, management and recruitment.

• Ability to work well under pressure and multitask with poise, a positive attitude, and sense of humor.

LPAC’s goal is to engage and activate all parts of our diverse, inclusive, LGBTQ women’s communities. To that end, we encourage and welcome candidates of all backgrounds who have the drive and qualifications to lead LPAC. LPAC provides equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, color, national origin, citizenship status, physical or mental ability, race, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law. Salary is based on experience, with benefits package. Position location is flexible.

To learn more about LPAC, please visit: www.teamlpac.com

To apply for the position, please submit a substantive cover letter describing your interest in the position and your fit with its qualification, as well as a current resume to: Lauren I. Gumbs, Senior Partner, Gumbs + Partners, via e-mail: applications@gumbspartners.com