Executive Director, Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety

ABOUT HCAPS

The Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety (HCAPS) was founded in 2018 to advocate for patient safety and to protect and defend the doctor-patient relationship – the essential foundation of personalized health care decision making.

Our members come together from across the country to raise awareness and protect public health. Advancing policy and collaboration between leading health care advocates, vision innovators, and treatment specialists is essential to push patient care and vision protection forward.

HCAPS evolves around five main principles:

– Support and advocate for the center of every health care decision: the doctor-patient relationship and ensure the delivery of quality care and healthy outcomes.

– Support and advocate for the safest, healthiest, and most effective use of medical devices while promoting the advancements in technology to create better patient health outcomes.

– Support and advocate for the inviolability of a patient’s prescription, determined through consultation between a patient and his or her doctor.

– Support and advocate for needed enforcement and/or needed strengthening of patient health and safety laws and regulations.

– Educate and inform policymakers, the media, and the public about the importance of doctor-patient decision-making and respond to dangerous, abusive, or harmful medical device marketing practices that undermine quality care or place patients at increased risk for harm.

HCAPS is grounded in a mission, vision, and set of values that provide a foundation for our work. We are seeking a talented staff leader with demonstrated experience in supporting a collaborative decision-making process and individuals who are passionate about making change and who will strive to embody our values. Please take a moment to make yourself familiar with our values and mission statement before submitting your application.

Employees of HCAPS work in a collaborative and creative environment. When you work for HCAPS, you will receive excellent benefits along with the opportunity to be part of a growing organization that is bringing an important perspective to health care policymaking and to the attention of health care stakeholders, the media, and the public.

ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY

The Executive Director (ED) is the alliance’s staff leader, responsible for overall operations, including supporting the Chair and guiding collaborative and inclusive decision-making, strategic direction, effectiveness of awareness and advocacy resources, and its mission-driven activities.

Reporting to the Chairman and the HCAPS Board and working closely with partnering organizations, this role is crucial in maintaining and growing our engagement and dialogue with key stakeholders and audiences. The ED engages high-level governmental leaders, policymakers, key opinion leaders, activists, the private sector, and media. The ED drives the implementation of key strategies and priorities while managing all day-to-day operations of the alliance.

The successful candidate is a confident, servant leader who has successfully worked at the executive level to implement strategic and creative initiatives

This role will be based in Alexandria, VA.

IN THIS ROLE YOU WILL

The main responsibilities of the Executive Director fall into three key categories: Strategy, Management and Leadership, and Stakeholder/External Engagement.

Strategy

-Lead the development, implementation, and evaluation of HCAPS strategy with governments, institutions, platforms, and interest groups to secure high-impact partnerships and outcomes

– Collaborate with partnering organizations to establish a portfolio of relevant policy research and positions to support HCAPS’s mission

– Participate in the planning and implementation of the organization’s strategic goals and be accountable for the setting and achievement of HCAPS objectives

– Develop partnerships to grow the alliance and supporter base, including “Friends of HCAPS,” and create innovative and impactful campaigns

Management and Leadership

-Lead, engage, and empower a team of Board leadership, staff, consultants, and partnering organizations, including line management of the Communications Specialist

-Serve as an inspiring leader and help create a learning environment for the HCAPS team

-Establish and model accountability and transparency through overall operations for team members and partners

-Manage the performance and development of the Communications Specialist including effective performance management, mentoring, recruitment, and retention to ensure optimal functioning and engagement

-Contribute to and support an employee culture that is engaging, professional, and rewarding, resulting in the retention and growth of top talent

-Ensure the effective development and management of the HCAPS annual budgets

Stakeholder/External Engagement

-Maintain and support high level, positive and productive relationships with government officials, academics, the media, key opinion leaders, and health policy activists

-Cultivate activists and other influencers on pertinent issues from a range of communities and industries

-Work with the Chair to generate and sustain financial support for HCAPS

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

-15+ years’ relevant experience, substantial experience within the non-profit sector and/or government sector in the US is desirable

-At least 10 years experience of in the advocacy arena

-Demonstrated success in building consensus, leading successful teams, and coaching and advising health policy leaders

-A proven leader of leaders and organizational motivator, with a demonstrable commitment to the best business practices and a clear track record of working within and developing and growing strong alliances

-An outstanding thought-leader and doer, with deep experience in engaging and influencing senior collaborators across the public and civil society sectors

-Operational and fiscal management, in particular supervising the development and evaluation of high-level strategic plans and accounting for large budgets

-Experience in risk, crisis, and reputation management

-Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to confidently debate our issues across multiple platforms and to a diverse set of stakeholders and critics

-A demonstrable understanding of our policy areas and the relationship between campaigns, media, advocacy, and policy

-A clear and demonstrable appreciation of bi-partisan successes and effectiveness

-Strong diplomatic skills with a successful history of working with accomplished industry leaders and policymakers at the senior government level in the US

-Extensive knowledge of and experience with US politics and institutions with a strong understanding of how the strategies and objectives of HCAPS can deliver effective change

-A record of helping to shape effective strategies and delivering results

OTHER ATTRIBUTES

-An understanding of the complexities surrounding collaboration and consensus building

-Well organized, detail-oriented, and analytical

-Self-motivated takes action and is results-focused

-Remain positive in high pressure and stressful situations

-Critical thinking, communication, and relationship-building skills

-Flexible and inventive approach

-Independent problem solver

TRAVEL

Travel up to 25% to represent HCAPS at key conferences and meetings.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

If you are ready to support and advocate for the doctor-patient relationship and health outcomes and further strengthen a dynamic and active advocacy-focused alliance, please submit a resume at https://www.ziprecruiter.com/quiz/job-description/bd59b5f2.

If you have any questions about this opportunity, please contact Human Resources at hr@aoa.org.

We understand that a diversity of strengths, experiences, and backgrounds makes our team stronger. If this position interests you, we encourage you to apply. HCAPS does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices. We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment.

Due to the number of inquiries that HCAPS expects to receive, we thank all candidates for their interest yet only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted.