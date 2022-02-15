Executive Director, Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program

Harvard University’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program is seeking an experienced leader and manager from the realm of environmental public policy to serve as its Executive Director. The Executive Director will work closely and collaboratively with the SGRP Faculty Director and Advisory Committee to further SGRP’s mission to: produce research that advances solar geoengineering’s science and technology frontier; employ Harvard’s convening power to bring together scientists, environmental leaders, and government officials to discuss the technology and its governance; and publish high-impact papers and disseminate ideas that engage other researchers, government research programs, and the U.S. policymaking community. This is a senior-level position tasked with broad administrative and programmatic leadership of SGRP to ensure that it achieves its strategic objectives. SGRP is housed under the administrative umbrella of the Harvard University Center for the Environment.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

• Advances efforts to inform U.S. public policymakers of solar geoengineering research, including shaping and implementing a SGRP public policy strategy; collaborating with experienced advisors and advocacy organizations to gain advice, share insights, and build partnerships; participating in meetings with elected officials, staffers, advocacy organizations, and advisors; authoring written materials; and managing ongoing relationships and outreach.

• Leads the program’s communications work, which includes writing and editing publications (op-eds, blog posts, program materials and handouts) and other written materials, as well as directing the SGRP website and social media platforms.

• Oversees all administrative and financial activities of SGRP including grants management, fundraising logistics, budgeting, space planning, human resources, operations, communications, and risk management. Guides the financial strategy for the program, which includes working with financial administrators to monitor accounts, analyze financial data, and inform strategic decisions about spending.

• Supports efforts to develop and execute fundraising strategies for the program.

• Represents SGRP within the University and to external stakeholders.

• Contributes to the development of various events hosted by the program, small and large, the latter of which requires work regarding program strategy and content, speakers, press, written materials, and other topics.

• Facilitates research projects when needed, including reviewing and editing content; participating in research discussions; and supporting a variety of other tasks.

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree Required. Minimum of 8 years professional experience in environmental public policy. This may include work in a senior role at a major environmental group; similar work in government or legislative staff; or work in a university-based environmental research center than involved a substantial applied policy component.

Additional Qualifications and Skills

Familiarity with academia. Proven track record of managing institutional growth and change, leading staff, and developing partnerships with key stakeholders within and outside the organization. Demonstrated experience in general management, strategic planning, sponsored research administration, and financial analysis and reporting. Demonstrated strong organizational and communications skills. Experience serving as an expert source of information, with a collaborative and flexible style. Strong problem-solving skills that support and enable sound decision-making. Ability to work collaboratively across all levels of an organization.

Applicants should upload a C.V. and cover letter at the Harvard Careers website:

https://bit.ly/3GTmF9R