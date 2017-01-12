Executive Director for Maine Quality Counts

Maine Quality Counts (QC) is an independent, multi-stakeholder regional health care collaborative dedicated to transforming health and health care in Maine. Formed in 2003 and incorporated in 2006, QC provides leadership, advocacy and support to transform health and health care by bringing together the people and organizations that need care, deliver care, and pay for care. QC serves as a catalyst to achieve better health, introducing innovative models for health care, and building clinical and community connections to promote health care transformation. Through the active engagement and alignment of people, communities, and health care partners, QC works toward a day when every person in Maine will enjoy the best of health and have access to patient-centered care that is uniformly high quality, equitable, and efficient. Specifically, QC prioritizes its work through a focus on aligning improvement efforts in the state; providing assistance to clinicians and practice teams improve health care quality; engaging patients and consumers; and integrating physical and behavioral health.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will work with the Board and staff to provide strategic vision and leadership; refine the organization’s programmatic strategy; cultivate relationships with key stakeholders; identify strategic opportunities to refine QC’s business model; and manage and nurture an exceptional staff team. Additionally, the Executive Director will work to ensure that QC continues to fill a unique role in the state by serving as a neutral convener for multi-stakeholder efforts; serving as a “sense-maker” and providing clear and comprehensive information and resources related to the rapidly evolving health care landscape; and providing resources and support to advance health and health care quality in the state of Maine.

Ideally, the Executive Director will bring a depth of understanding of national and state-level issues related to both health and health care, including policy, clinical quality improvement, and payment reform, as well as content expertise in health and health care broadly and specific to the state of Maine. S/he will be a senior leader with extensive management experience leading teams and working with an engaged Board, as well as a track record of fundraising and the ability to cultivate lasting relationships with a wide spectrum of donors and partners. Additionally, the ideal candidate will bring visionary leadership, personal gravitas, and charisma, balanced with servant leadership. S/he will have a strong external presence and have the ability to engage a broad range of stakeholders and partners across sectors and settings. Finally, s/he will bring a collaborative, collegial style that fosters an environment of respect, teamwork, and innovative approaches among a highly talented staff. A master’s degree in public health, health care; or health care management, or administration is required for application; the search committee particularly invites candidates with terminal degrees in medicine, health care, public health, or a relevant field to apply.

