Executive Director

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is the leading advocacy organization in the United States exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their loved ones. NILC’s mission is grounded in the belief that everyone living in the U.S. – regardless of race, gender/gender identity, immigration, and economic status – should have equal access to justice, resources, and educational and economic opportunities that enable them to achieve their full human potential. Leveraging its 501(c)4 affiliate, the Immigrant Justice Fund (NILC IJF), and with a $20 million annual operating budget and 90 staff members, NILC combines narrative and culture change, movement power building, and policy, advocacy and litigation to both strengthen the legal protections for immigrants and shift the public debate around immigration toward the notion that everyone regardless of their place of birth or socioeconomic status has a stake and constructive role to play in shaping the country’s future.

Since 1979, NILC has served as a foundational pillar of the immigrant justice movement, simultaneously shaping the immigration ecosystem to defend and advance the rights of low-income immigrants and empowering like-minded organizations to do the same. The organization has gradually evolved over the course of its history – from a direct-service provider of legal services to the multi-faceted organization of today that employs a variety of methods to achieve its aims, including advocacy, impact litigation, and strategic communications.

Following a period of unprecedented growth, NILC is in a position to consolidate the gains it has made in recent times and chart a path for continued scaling and increased impact. With a robust strategic framework aligned with NILC’s mission and with movement needs throughout the greater ecosystem, the organization is working to activate a proactive multi-faceted approach over the course of the next few years. In addition, as this nation’s deep systemic racial, social, and economic injustices are continuously thrown into sharp relief, NILC must continue to reckon with the immigrant justice movement’s intersections with other justice movements as well as its role in bringing many worlds together in support of creating a thriving, healthy society.

Succeeding an influential and visionary long-time Executive Director, the new leader will lead and oversee NILC and its 501(c)4 political arm, the NILC IJF. This new leader will advocate for NILC’s core commitments to intersectional racial equity, movement and coalition building and the advancement of policies that protect and empower immigrants from a diverse range of nationalities, races, cultures, and languages. The Executive Director (ED) will champion and compel actions that support immigrant communities in their ongoing struggle to be treated humanely, integrate socially, establish and sustain themselves financially, and step into their own power as they civically engage and mobilize around issues of citizenship and access to the opportunities that derive from it. Building on established organizational values, over 25 years of successes, and a comprehensive strategic framework, the Executive Director will collaborate with policy makers, sector leaders, staff, and community stakeholders to shape the next iteration of NILC’s work and impact, and work closely with supporters, staff, and funders to ensure the long-term viability of NILC as it continues to grow to meet the ever-evolving needs of diverse immigrant communities.

NILC’s and the NILC IJF’s next Executive Director will draw on relevant lived and professional experience to bring empathy, humility, and credibility to support their vision and action plans for the work as well as savvy, deep relationship-building skills, strategic thinking, and excellent judgment, allowing them to deftly navigate a charged national political landscape. The Executive Director will be an innovative and dynamic leader, able to translate NILC’s bold vision into strategy and action while amplifying the voices of the communities that NILC works with and alongside of. S/He/They will collaboratively guide the direction and strategy of NILC’s and NILC IJF’s work; empower and partner with Executive and Senior Leadership Teams to determine the organization’s metrics of success and to design and implement organizational development and management priorities; represent the organization externally; ensure alignment of the organization’s stated mission and ongoing work; and cultivate and steward NILC’s external relationships to ensure that the organization maximizes its impact.

Success in this role will require someone who is:

• A dynamic, emotionally intelligent, and empathetic leader with the skills to mobilize and bolster the long-term financial sustainability of a multifaceted, growing organization;

• An exceptional relationship manager who can build rapport, trust, and transparency across a diverse and growing community of passionate, talented stakeholders, including staff, policymakers, elected officials, and community partners;

• A strong listener, public communicator, and storyteller who can articulate and amplify the values, lived experiences, and lessons that demonstrate the potential and impact of the work; and

• A thoughtful leader who will partner with the communities and organizations most impacted by the organizations’ work to elevate their voices, make space for collaborative impact, and work towards a shared vision for the future of immigrant justice.

A minimum salary of $250,000 will be provided to the successful candidate and is flexible and commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY

For more about the National Immigration Law Center, please visit: www.nilc.org

For more about the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund, please visit: www.immigrantjusticefund.org

This search is being led by Whitney Herrington, Julian Jackson, and Andres Marcuse-Gonzalez of NPAG. Candidates may submit their cover letter, outlining their interest and qualifications, along with their resume via NPAG’s website (https://npag.com/nilc-ed).

NILC is an equal opportunity employer. We strongly encourage applications from women, people of color, and bilingual and bicultural individuals, as well as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, color, marital status, or medical condition including acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and AIDS-related conditions. Applicants with Disabilities: Reasonable accommodation will be made so that qualified disabled applicants may participate in the application process. Please advise in writing of special needs at the time of application.